Chalong council proposes 132 million baht infrastructure projects

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

The bustling municipality of Chalong, in Phuket, held its inaugural council meeting of the year. On the agenda, a series of extensive projects requiring a hefty 132 million baht in funds were proposed. One of the standout projects includes an ambitious 28 million baht plan to revamp the well-trodden Soi Palai.

The meeting was held at the municipal offices of Chalong. The council chairman, Khomsan Srisakulworathai, took the helm, presiding over proceedings. Joining him were key municipal figures, including Chalong Mayor Thanaporn Ongsanthipa, Deputy Mayors Sanakorn Lokaew and Thanong Ongsanthipa, and Council Vice President Supawatkan Khunlak. Many other municipal officials and local subdistrict chiefs were in attendance, contributing to the meeting’s robust discussions.

The purpose of the gathering was to evaluate the projects listed in the five-year local development plan, spanning from 2023 to 2027. The meeting’s focus was to ensure the proposed projects aligned with the strategic objectives set out in the plan, reported The Phuket News.

One of the notable proposals tabled at the meeting was a bid to earmark 28 million baht from the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. These funds are slated for enhancing the road surface along Soi Palai, which sprawls across Moo 2 and Moo 3 in Chalong, a key infrastructure project that aims to improve local transportation and connectivity.

Follow us on :













Another pivotal proposal presented was the allocation of a staggering 96.85 million baht from the current budget. This amount is intended for the construction of a new municipal office building in Moo 4, Chalong. This project signifies the administration’s commitment to upgrading municipal services and facilities for the benefit of Chalong’s residents.

A third project put forward was centred on constructing a robust, reinforced concrete retaining wall in Soi Songkhun 1, located in Moo 1, Chalong. With a proposed budget allocation of 7.205 million baht, this infrastructure project aims to bolster the area’s resilience in combating natural disasters and ensuring the safety of its residents.