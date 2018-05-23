Yesterday (May 22) the Phuket Governor, Norraphat Plodthong, with a team of officials in tow, headed down to Chalong Circle to inspect the progress (or lack thereof).

Governor Norraphat says, “the Chalong Underpass is now 45% complete. Workers are now working to dig a tunnel under the actual Chalong Circle roundabout. So the roundabout will have to be closed.”

“The traffic path through the area will now change to a big oval (rather than a small circle) for vehicles to make new U-turns in some cases to continue their journeys. In some cases, particularly coming out of Patak Road, there will be changes and the need to do new U-turns. Two more lanes will be urgently added before the current circle is closed. After that, retaining walls, new road flooring and the top of the new underpass will be constructed.”

“The new traffic plans will make the underpass construction faster. The contractor is rushing the work schedule during this period especially over the low season as there are not as many tourists. More shortcut routes have been opened up with signage to assist drivers.”

The new traffic flow after close of the Chalong circle will be…

Drivers heading from Chalong Temple to Rawai (on Chao Fah West) can go straight ahead.

Drivers heading from Rawai to Chalong Temple (from Viset Road to Chao Fah West) can go straight ahead.

Drivers heading from Chao Fa East Road to Chalong Temple can make a U-turn near Soi Suksan 1.

Drivers on small vehicles heading from Patak Road to Chao Fa East Road can make a u-turn near Soi Anusorn. Drivers on bigger vehicles can go to a road near Chalong Temple or go to Khwang Road (so they are unable to proceed direct from Patak Road into Chao Fah East).

Drivers heading from Soi Suksan 1 to Rawai can turn left and make a U-turn in front of the Super Cheap store.

Governor Norraphat said, “we are urgent trying to solve the transportation problems for the area as best we can. However we need cooperation from all road users whilst the works are being carried out. Safety is also very important. The Chalong Underpass is expected to be finished with in June next year.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong