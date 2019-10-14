Policeman falls asleep behind the wheel and crashes into roadside pole in Phang Nga | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
Policeman falls asleep behind the wheel and crashes into roadside pole in Phang Nga
SCREENSHOT: Newshawk Phuket
On October 12, a pick-up truck was involved in a horrific road incident on Ban Dok Daeng – Ban Bangsai, Takuapa, in Phang Nga. Luckily the driver, a local policeman, survived but was trapped inside the vehicle while emergency responders figured out how to get him out.
The vehicles was in such bad shape that the rescue team had to use the hydraulic jaws to pry open the car and rescue the trapped driver, Pol. Snr. Sgt. Chainarong Waratikul, from Talad Yai Police Station, in Takuapa.
The blue Isuzu pick-up truck, with Phang Nga plates, crashed into a high-voltage electric pole and almost completely destroyed the front and side of the car, especially on the driver’s side where the roof collapsed.
The rescue was difficult as the crushed roof was pressing the driver into the seat and the team had to use a machine to cut open the roof into pieces, which took about half an hour, before they managed to get him out and then rushed him to the Bangsai Hospital.
He told the team that he was driving alone from the police station and when he arrived at the scene of the crash, a sharp curve, he was feeling exhausted and probably fell asleep, losing control of the car resulting in the accident.
STORY: Newshawk Phuket
🔴 พังงา-นาทีชีวิต กู้ภัยใช้เครื่องตัดถ่างงัดร่าง ดาบตำรวจขับกระบะชนเสาไฟฟ้าหวิดดับ วันที่ 12 ตุลาคม 2562 ที่ถนนสายบ้านดอกแดง-บ้านบางไทร บริเวณบ้านดอกแดง ม.5 ต.บางไทร อ.ตะกั่วป่า จ.พังงา เจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยสว่างเมฆาตะกั่วป่า พร้อมเจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยเขาหลัก และหน่วยกู้ชีพโรงพยาบาลบางไทร เร่งให้ช่วยเหลือผู้ชายคนหนึ่งออกจากรถกระบะตอนครึ่ง ยี่ห้ออีซูซุ สีน้ำเงิน หมายเลขทะเบียน บง 1924 พังงา ซึ่งเกิดอุบัติเหตุ มีสภาพพังยับเยินทั้งคัน โดยเฉพาะฝั่งคนขับที่ชนฟาดกับเสาไฟฟ้าแรงสูงจนหลังคายุบ ทำให้การช่วยเหลือเป็นไปด้วยความยากลำบาก เนื่องจากหลังคารถได้ยุบมากดทับที่คนขับทำให้ต้องใช้เครื่องตัดถ่าง ตัดหลังคารถเป็นชิ้น เพื่อที่จะนำร่างผู้บาดเจ็บออกมา ซึ่งใช้เวลาประมาณครึ่งชั่วโมง จึงสามารถนำตัวออกมาได้พร้อมนำส่งโรงพยาบาลบางไทร จากการสอบถามเบื้องต้นทราบว่าชายดังกล่าวคือ ด.ต.ชัยณรงค์ วราธิกุล พนักงานวิทยุ สภ.ตลาดใหญ่ อ.ตะกั่วป่า ซึ่งได้ ขับรถมาคนเดียวจาก สภ.ตลาดใหญ่ อ.ตะกั่วป่า พอมาถึงที่เกิดเหตุเป็นทางโค้ง คาดว่าน่าจะหลับใน ทำให้รถเสียหลักหมุนไปฝาดกับเสาไฟฟ้าแรงสูงจนเสาไฟหักCr. andaman focus อันดามัน โฟกัส
Events
Tour De France comes to Phang Nga – L’Etape Thailand on October 27
PHOTO: L’Etape Thailand by Le Tour De France
Thailand will be the first country in ASEAN to attract the world-class cycling event to Thailand for local and international cyclists to experience a challenging and scenic ride on a course comparable to the world’s most popular cycling event, The Tour De France.
The event is being held around Khao Lak in Phang Nga on October 27.
“L’Étape by Le Tour De France” will be an organised participation event allowing amateur cyclists to face the same challenges and race conditions as if they were riding in the Tour de France. Additionally, there will be activities and an Expo including a travelling Tour De France museum to welcome newcomers to the event.
L’Étape by Le Tour De France is one of the most popular events operated by Tour de France and been held in 11 countries over five continents. Its founding event, L’Étape du Tour, started in France in 1993, and expanded in the 2010s to the US, Australia, UK, South Korea, Colombia, Brazil and others. In 2017, there were about 50,000 participants.
Here is a list of the Khao Lak events in Phang Nga…
The race 159 KM Super Early Bird (Limited)
• The race 159 KM (Individual)
• Thais baht 2,500 baht
• Foreigners 2,600 baht
The race 159 KM (Group 5 Pax)
• Thais 2,500 baht
• Foreigners 2,600 baht
The race 159 KM (Group 8 Pax)
• Thais 2,500 baht
• Foreigners 2,600 baht
The race 159 KM (Group 10 Pax)
• Thais 2,500 baht
• Foreigners 2,600 baht
The race 70 KM Super Early Bird (Limited)
• The race 70 KM (Individual)
• Thais 2,500 baht
• Foreigners THB 2,600
The race 70 KM (Group 5 Pax)
• Thais 2,500 baht
• Foreigners 2,600 baht
The race 70 KM (Group 8 Pax)
• Thais 2,500 baht
• Foreigners 2,600 baht
The race 70 KM (Group 10 Pax)
• Thais 2,500 baht
• Foreigners 2,600 baht
Environment
21st dugong found dead in fish nets off Phang Nga
Another dugong, the 21st this year, has been found dead, trapped in fish net in the sea off Khura Buri district in Phang Nga. Khura Buri is north of Khao Lak.
Marine biologist and vice dean of the Fisheries Faculty at Kasetsart University, Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, reported today that 21 deaths was the highest number recorded in one year for the endangered sea mammals in Thailand.
Thai PBS World reports that Dr. Thon says the dugong found in the sea off Laem Mai Tai, Ban Thung Rak in Khura Buri district, which is abundant with sea grass (the staple food of dugongs) is one of the 12 zones under the new “Mariam Project” which works towards the conservation of the region’s dugongs.
Dr. Thon said the latest dugong victim drowned after becoming ensnared in the fish net, adding that dugong breathe air and will drown if trapped under water for too long.
Since 90% of dugong fatalities have been caused by humans, mostly by fishing equipment discarded near protected dugong feeding grounds, Dr. Thon stressed the need for proper planning to ensure better co-existence with sea mammals and other marine creatures
He expressed hope that the Mariam Project, named after the baby dugong ‘Mariam‘, will be approved by the cabinet so that there will be funding to implement the project to protect dugongs in the 12 proposed protected zones.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Crime
Accused pedophile arrested in Phang Nga after 14 years on the run
PHOTO: Police questioning Honchao Sae Oun – Crime Suppression Division
A man, wanted over the indecent assault of a five year old girl in Yala 14 years ago, has been arrested in Phang Nga.
62 year old Honchao Sae Oun was arrested at a house in Thai Muang district yesterday by the Crime Suppression Division.
Officials say that Mr Honchao was living in Yala in 2004 when he allegedly lured a five year old girl into his home where he is reported to have molested her. The girl’s parents filed a complaint after their daughter explained what had happened.
A warrant for the suspect was issued but the man fled the area. CSD officials eventually re-opened the case and discovered that the suspect had moved north to Phang Nga.
According to police, Mr Honchao has admitted to the charges and is now being taken back to Yala province to face the charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
