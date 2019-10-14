Connect with us

Phang Nga

Policeman falls asleep behind the wheel and crashes into roadside pole in Phang Nga

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago 

on

Policeman falls asleep behind the wheel and crashes into roadside pole in Phang Nga

SCREENSHOT: Newshawk Phuket

On October 12, a pick-up truck was involved in a horrific road incident on Ban Dok Daeng – Ban Bangsai, Takuapa, in Phang Nga. Luckily the driver, a local policeman, survived but was trapped inside the vehicle while emergency responders figured out how to get him out.

The vehicles was in such bad shape that the rescue team had to use the hydraulic jaws to pry open the car and rescue the trapped driver, Pol. Snr. Sgt. Chainarong Waratikul, from Talad Yai Police Station, in Takuapa.

The blue Isuzu pick-up truck, with Phang Nga plates, crashed into a high-voltage electric pole and almost completely destroyed the front and side of the car, especially on the driver’s side where the roof collapsed.

The rescue was difficult as the crushed roof was pressing the driver into the seat and the team had to use a machine to cut open the roof into pieces, which took about half an hour, before they managed to get him out and then rushed him to the Bangsai Hospital.

He told the team that he was driving alone from the police station and when he arrived at the scene of the crash, a sharp curve, he was feeling exhausted and probably fell asleep, losing control of the car resulting in the accident.

STORY: Newshawk Phuket

🔴 พังงา-นาทีชีวิต กู้ภัยใช้เครื่องตัดถ่างงัดร่าง ดาบตำรวจขับกระบะชนเสาไฟฟ้าหวิดดับ วันที่ 12 ตุลาคม 2562 ที่ถนนสายบ้านดอกแดง-บ้านบางไทร บริเวณบ้านดอกแดง ม.5 ต.บางไทร อ.ตะกั่วป่า จ.พังงา เจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยสว่างเมฆาตะกั่วป่า พร้อมเจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยเขาหลัก และหน่วยกู้ชีพโรงพยาบาลบางไทร เร่งให้ช่วยเหลือผู้ชายคนหนึ่งออกจากรถกระบะตอนครึ่ง ยี่ห้ออีซูซุ สีน้ำเงิน หมายเลขทะเบียน บง 1924 พังงา ซึ่งเกิดอุบัติเหตุ มีสภาพพังยับเยินทั้งคัน โดยเฉพาะฝั่งคนขับที่ชนฟาดกับเสาไฟฟ้าแรงสูงจนหลังคายุบ ทำให้การช่วยเหลือเป็นไปด้วยความยากลำบาก เนื่องจากหลังคารถได้ยุบมากดทับที่คนขับทำให้ต้องใช้เครื่องตัดถ่าง ตัดหลังคารถเป็นชิ้น เพื่อที่จะนำร่างผู้บาดเจ็บออกมา ซึ่งใช้เวลาประมาณครึ่งชั่วโมง จึงสามารถนำตัวออกมาได้พร้อมนำส่งโรงพยาบาลบางไทร จากการสอบถามเบื้องต้นทราบว่าชายดังกล่าวคือ ด.ต.ชัยณรงค์ วราธิกุล พนักงานวิทยุ สภ.ตลาดใหญ่ อ.ตะกั่วป่า ซึ่งได้ ขับรถมาคนเดียวจาก สภ.ตลาดใหญ่ อ.ตะกั่วป่า พอมาถึงที่เกิดเหตุเป็นทางโค้ง คาดว่าน่าจะหลับใน ทำให้รถเสียหลักหมุนไปฝาดกับเสาไฟฟ้าแรงสูงจนเสาไฟหักCr. andaman focus อันดามัน โฟกัส

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Sunday, October 13, 2019

