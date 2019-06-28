Injured sea turtle rescued from fishing net in Phang Nga | The Thaiger

Environment
Injured sea turtle rescued from fishing net in Phang Nga
PHOTOS: Jalert Jesadawal
A sea turtle has been rescued from a fishing net off the coast of Phang Nga.
Khao Lampi Hat Thai Mueang National Park officers were notified that a sea turtle was tangled in a fishing net on the shores of Natai Beach in Kok Kloi, Phang Nga yesterday afternoon.
They arrived to find the male Olive Ridley sea turtle, 62 centimetres wide and 63 centimetres long, flailing, trying to free itself from the nylon net.
The turtle already had deep wounds from the fishing net when it was found. The turtle was taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) in Phuket for treatment. Once it has fully recovered it will be returned to the seas off Phang Nga.
Environment
A pair of 200 year old trees in Chumpon on Thailand’s National Heritage List
PHOTO: Star2.com
The Thai Ministry of Culture has declared a Durian tree and one Takien Thong tree, both about 200 years old, in Chumpon, to be part of the country’s national heritage.
Culture Minister Veera Rotepojanarat went to Patoh district to preside over the “ordination” ceremony for the two old trees in Tambon Patoh. The ceremony also featured an exhibition, created by officials from the Forestry Department, of forest products, the making of Thai sweets and how to preserve trees.
An old Takien Thong tree
The local species of durian tree, called Khi Let, is about 45 metres tall and the trunk has a 4-metre circumference. The takien thong tree is about 40 metres tall and has a trunk circumference of about 7.5 metres.
Wilai Prommanee, a provincial culture official, explained that, for a tree to be declared part of the national heritage it must be a native species and have a history. The durian tree is believed to be the first of the Khi Le species to be introduced into Chumpon about 200 years ago. There are also more than 10 rare, large durian trees in Patoh district, which is well known for rafting on Khlong Patoh.
So far this year, 88 trees of different species have been declared part of Thailand’s national heritage.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Environment
Mariam Live – the Trang baby dugong show
Mariam LIVE. Coming soon to your laptop or smartphone.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) is preparing to live stream the daily life of the orphaned baby dugong Mariam currently being nursed at Koh Libong in Trang province.
Mariam, now six months old and weighing 30 kilograms, is the latest internet star after being rescued in Krabi on April 29 and placed under care in a dugong conservation area at Koh Libong. She is becoming the new face of Thai sea conservation and helped boost public awareness on the extinction risks of some 300 dugongs in Thai waters.
The Nation reports that she was the first baby dugong in Thailand raised by humans in a natural environment and her activities – especially a bird-eye view of a volunteer cuddling Mariam in the sea – went viral.
There are problems in caring for Mariam during the monsoon season, as officials were to take care of her for at least another 12 months before she can stop milk-feeding and head out to sea by herself.
DMCR director-general Jatuporn Burutpat and TOT PCL executives travelled to Duyong Bay on Koh Libong on Thursday to observe the care. Jatuporn presented protective clothes to the staff to prevent stings from jellyfish and stingrays.
“Mariam is so adorable. She becomes the nation’s sweetheart and helps raise the public awareness to conservation and to the plight of dugongs among the wider audience. Many people know Mariam as the ambassador of Koh Libong. As to create co-learning over dugong care, the department will install CCTV at the Khao Batu Puteh dugong rehabilitation area so people can follow Mariam’s journey,” Jatuporn said.
The TOT VP Somsak Mahaviriyo inspected the area to test the signals and determine how many cameras to install.
The live feed will be broadcast from early July via the department’s Facebook page. The Thaiger will provide links when everything is up and running.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Sea turtle rescued from sea garbage off Phuket – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Marokus Chundee / Koh Racha Lifeguards
A sea turtle has been rescued from sea garbage off the coast of Koh Racha, south of Phuket, yesterday.
At about noon lifeguards on Koh Racha were helping to bring a big pile of sea garbage back to the beach. In amongst all the flotsam and jetsam they found a sea turtle stuck in fishing nets.
They helped untangle the sea turtle from fishing net. No wounds were found on the sea turtle and it appeared in good health.
The lifeguards released the sea turtle back to the sea.
Big thanks to the Koh Racha lifeguards for helping remove some of the rubbish floating around the Andaman Sea and for helping this little sea turtle.
25/ มิย/ 62เวลา 12:00 #เต่าติดอวน #ทะเลอันดามัน#เทศบาลตำบลราไวย์ #ทีมไลฟการด์เกาะราชาใหญ่ #ชมรมอนุรักษ์และป้องกันตนเองเกาะรายา#กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง #กระทรวงทรัพยากรทางธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม#อ่าวพลับพลา #อ่าวประตก #เกาะราชาใหญ่ #ช่วยน้องเต่า #rachaisland #phuket #thailand
Posted by Marokus Chundee on Monday, 24 June 2019
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Dengue fever claims its first case in Chiang Mai for 2019
Thailand tops the poll for countries offering travellers the ‘host’ factor
Students and driver injured in Petchabun bus incident
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Injured sea turtle rescued from fishing net in Phang Nga
Thailand’s auto manufacturing expects to reach 2.2 million
Naked foreigner caught, taken to Chonburi Hospital
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
One Thai, six Burmese arrested in northern Thailand
Manhunt for drug suspect who ran over policeman in Surat Thani
GrabCar driver allegedly assaults two Chinese in Bangkok
Huawei reassures customers that its roll-out is unaffected by US sanctions
A pair of 200 year old trees in Chumpon on Thailand’s National Heritage List
Mariam Live – the Trang baby dugong show
A new beginning at 48 – The Nation prints its last newspaper today
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
Thailand2 hours ago
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
-
Thailand3 days ago
Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board
-
Bangkok6 hours ago
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Military escort motorcycle rider smashes into Bangkok taxi – VIDEO
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s prostitution laws out of step with reality
-
Crime3 days ago
Police raid Soi 6 bar in Pattaya, undercover prostitution and underage sex
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported
-
Crime3 days ago
49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand