Environment

Injured sea turtle rescued from fishing net in Phang Nga

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

Injured sea turtle rescued from fishing net in Phang Nga

PHOTOS: Jalert Jesadawal

A sea turtle has been rescued from a fishing net off the coast of Phang Nga.

Khao Lampi Hat Thai Mueang National Park officers were notified that a sea turtle was tangled in a fishing net on the shores of Natai Beach in Kok Kloi, Phang Nga yesterday afternoon.

They arrived to find the male Olive Ridley sea turtle, 62 centimetres wide and 63 centimetres long, flailing, trying to free itself from the nylon net.

The turtle already had deep wounds from the fishing net when it was found. The turtle was taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) in Phuket for treatment. Once it has fully recovered it will be returned to the seas off Phang Nga.

Injured sea turtle rescued from fishing net in Phang Nga | News by The Thaiger Injured sea turtle rescued from fishing net in Phang Nga | News by The Thaiger

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phang Nga.

Environment

A pair of 200 year old trees in Chumpon on Thailand’s National Heritage List

The Thaiger

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

A pair of 200 year old trees in Chumpon on Thailand's National Heritage List

PHOTO: Star2.com

The Thai Ministry of Culture has declared a Durian tree and one Takien Thong tree, both about 200 years old, in Chumpon, to be part of the country’s national heritage.

Culture Minister Veera Rotepojanarat went to Patoh district to preside over the “ordination” ceremony for the two old trees in Tambon Patoh. The ceremony also featured an exhibition, created by officials from the Forestry Department, of forest products, the making of Thai sweets and how to preserve trees.

A pair of 200 year old trees in Chumpon on Thailand's National Heritage List | News by The Thaiger

An old Takien Thong tree

The local species of durian tree, called Khi Let, is about 45 metres tall and the trunk has a 4-metre circumference. The takien thong tree is about 40 metres tall and has a trunk circumference of about 7.5 metres.

Wilai Prommanee, a provincial culture official, explained that, for a tree to be declared part of the national heritage it must be a native species and have a history. The durian tree is believed to be the first of the Khi Le species to be introduced into Chumpon about 200 years ago. There are also more than 10 rare, large durian trees in Patoh district, which is well known for rafting on Khlong Patoh.

So far this year, 88 trees of different species have been declared part of Thailand’s national heritage.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Environment

Mariam Live – the Trang baby dugong show

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

Mariam Live – the Trang baby dugong show

Mariam LIVE. Coming soon to your laptop or smartphone.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) is preparing to live stream the daily life of the orphaned baby dugong Mariam currently being nursed at Koh Libong in Trang province.

Mariam, now six months old and weighing 30 kilograms, is the latest internet star after being rescued in Krabi on April 29 and placed under care in a dugong conservation area at Koh Libong. She is becoming the new face of Thai sea conservation and helped boost public awareness on the extinction risks of some 300 dugongs in Thai waters.

The Nation reports that she was the first baby dugong in Thailand raised by humans in a natural environment and her activities – especially a bird-eye view of a volunteer cuddling Mariam in the sea – went viral.

There are problems in caring for Mariam during the monsoon season, as officials were to take care of her for at least another 12 months before she can stop milk-feeding and head out to sea by herself.

DMCR director-general Jatuporn Burutpat and TOT PCL executives travelled to Duyong Bay on Koh Libong on Thursday to observe the care. Jatuporn presented protective clothes to the staff to prevent stings from jellyfish and stingrays.

“Mariam is so adorable. She becomes the nation’s sweetheart and helps raise the public awareness to conservation and to the plight of dugongs among the wider audience. Many people know Mariam as the ambassador of Koh Libong. As to create co-learning over dugong care, the department will install CCTV at the Khao Batu Puteh dugong rehabilitation area so people can follow Mariam’s journey,” Jatuporn said.

The TOT VP Somsak Mahaviriyo inspected the area to test the signals and determine how many cameras to install.

The live feed will be broadcast from early July via the department’s Facebook page. The Thaiger will provide links when everything is up and running.

SOURCE: The Nation

Environment

Sea turtle rescued from sea garbage off Phuket – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

Sea turtle rescued from sea garbage off Phuket – VIDEO

PHOTOS: Marokus Chundee / Koh Racha Lifeguards

A sea turtle has been rescued from sea garbage off the coast of Koh Racha, south of Phuket, yesterday.

At about noon lifeguards on Koh Racha were helping to bring a big pile of sea garbage back to the beach. In amongst all the flotsam and jetsam they found a sea turtle stuck in fishing nets.

They helped untangle the sea turtle from fishing net. No wounds were found on the sea turtle and it appeared in good health.

The lifeguards released the sea turtle back to the sea.

Big thanks to the Koh Racha lifeguards for helping remove some of the rubbish floating around the Andaman Sea and for helping this little sea turtle.

25/ มิย/ 62เวลา 12:00 #เต่าติดอวน #ทะเลอันดามัน#เทศบาลตำบลราไวย์ #ทีมไลฟการด์เกาะราชาใหญ่ #ชมรมอนุรักษ์และป้องกันตนเองเกาะรายา#กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง #กระทรวงทรัพยากรทางธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม#อ่าวพลับพลา #อ่าวประตก #เกาะราชาใหญ่ #ช่วยน้องเต่า #rachaisland #phuket #thailand

Posted by Marokus Chundee on Monday, 24 June 2019

Sea turtle rescued from sea garbage off Phuket - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Sea turtle rescued from sea garbage off Phuket - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Sea turtle rescued from sea garbage off Phuket - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

 

 

