Police hunt foreigner wanted in relation to violent assault at Pattaya gym

Police in Pattaya are searching for a foreign man wanted in relation to a violent assault on another foreigner at a local gym. According to a Pattaya News report, 46-year-old British national, Gary Reed, was assaulted with a dumbbell in a row over gym equipment.

The victim says that he was exercising at the gym when a foreign man started arguing with him over use of the equipment. It’s understood one piece of equipment was faulty and the unidentified assailant told Reed he was first in line to use the equipment that was working.

CCTV footage from the gym shows the man using a small dumbbell to attack Mr Reed in the head, as the British man was lying down about to lift weights. According to the report, the victim sustained injuries around his eye area, which required 60 stitches. The assailant fled the scene immediately following the attack.

Mr Reed has now filed a report with Pattaya Police and officers have confirmed they are looking for the unidentified suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 1337. The police are also urging the alleged attacker to surrender in order to “tell their side of the story”, according to the Pattaya News.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News