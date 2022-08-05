Connect with us

Pattaya

Pervy taxi driver allegedly kisses young female passenger in Pattaya

Published

 on 

Tan punched the driver afterward, photo via The Pattaya News.

A young woman says a pervy taxi driver kissed her when she and her siblings were travelling home in Pattaya on Wednesday. The 20 year old woman said she and her brother and sister had ordered a taxi to get to their home in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district after a party. She says they got into a yellow and blue car with a middle-aged driver named Saman.

The woman said Saman seemed friendly when her siblings were in the car, but after a few minutes into a conversation, he suddenly showed that he had a knife. Saman said he always had one in his taxi to defend himself from intoxicated passengers.

After the brother and sister got thirsty, they stopped at a convenience store to buy water. The woman said she wasn’t feeling well, and waited in the car with Saman. She says Saman then leaned in to kiss her. The woman tried to keep calm despite being terrified, and Saman kept asking for her LINE ID and phone number. She waited for her siblings to get back in the car.

When Saman finally brought them all home, once they got out of the car, the woman ran to her brother in tears, and told him what Saman had done. The 22 year old brother, Tan, then ran back to the car to confront Saman about his pervy behaviour.

Tan asked Saman what he had done to his sister, and Saman then claimed he had just given her an herbal inhaler that people sometimes use when they are sick. Saman said he did not kiss Tan’s sister. Tan admitted that he then punched Saman in the face. Tan then recorded a video of Saman’s face, and posted it in a Facebook group with the message…

“Remember his face. This taxi driver carried a knife in his car. He pretended to be amicable, but then he tried to sexually abuse my younger sister. Be aware.”

Pervy taxi driver allegedly kisses young female passenger in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

The traumatised young woman now warns other women to only ride with female taxi drivers, and always sit in the back and be careful. All siblings have now filed a police report. Some netizens commented that Saman has a history of sexual harassment.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Daily News | Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Tim_Melb
2022-08-05 13:46
If this guy has a history of this sort of behaviour as the article says, why is he still driving a taxi. The taxi system in Thailand is in desperate need of reform. In most civilised countries around the world…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime2 mins ago

Disgraced cop Joe Ferrari hasn’t repented says lawyer
South41 mins ago

Hotels in South Thailand eager for surge in visitors this year
Bangkok53 mins ago

Bangkok bootleggers face jail after 2 million baht of booze seized
Politics2 hours ago

Prayut confesses it’s not easy being Thailand’s leader
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya loan shark threatens to cut off debtor’s finger
Thailand2 hours ago

2 Thai activists released on bail after 64-day hunger strike
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pervy taxi driver allegedly kisses young female passenger in Pattaya
Chon Buri3 hours ago

UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai PM Prayut orders safety inspections of entertainment venues after Mountain B fire
Phuket4 hours ago

Fire burns wooden house in Phuket to the ground
Chon Buri5 hours ago

Chon Buri night club blaze kills 13 & injures 40 people
Travel5 hours ago

Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

3 Covid-19 drug smugglers face 5 years in Thailand jail
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand Launches New 10 year visa for Foreigners | GMT
North East5 hours ago

Bodies in northeast Thailand found to be Nigerian and Vietnamese nationals
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending