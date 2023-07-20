Paddles up: Pattaya prepares to unleash its dragon boat racing spirit

The 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championship is coming to Pattaya.

More than a thousand athletes are vigorously preparing for the fierce yet traditional sport of dragon boat racing in Pattaya, Thailand. Sin City, in the Land of Smiles, takes centre stage to host the 16th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Dragon Boat Racing Championship.

Pattaya’s Mayor, Poramase Ngampiches, shared his thriving excitement after learning that for the very first time, Pattaya has been chosen to host the high-octane championship.

The delighted mayor extended an open invitation to sports enthusiasts, residents and tourists alike.

“If you have a fondness for electrifying sports, boat racing and a zest for culture, come to join us for the opening ceremony.”

Poramase urges everyone to come forward and celebrate the eagerly anticipated event’s official inauguration set for August 7 at the picturesque Jomtien Beach.

Humble Jomtien Beach, brimming with serene beauty, is planning to greet numerous spectators on this big day. The graceful dance of the dragon boats gliding over the gentle waves will be an unimaginable spectacle, an event not to be missed.

According to Mayor Poramase, he holds high hopes that the incoming championship will enhance Pattaya’s reputation further. The city is renowned as a beloved tourist destination, a vibrant party town, and a host of various world-class sporting events. By adding the world dragon boat racing championship to the city’s portfolio, Pattaya has the potential to solidify its standing as a leading city in sports tourism.

With mere months left for the grand competition, the athletes gear up to represent their nations, preparing to paddle their hearts out in the hopes of achieving glory. They are the embodiment of dedication and hard work, their every stroke echoing the years of training carried out in pursuit of their dreams.

Their collective journey interweaves a fascinating tale of triumph and tribulations, a true reflection of the sport’s essence. As the boats glisten under the tropical sun, the rhythmic drum beats echo across the clear blue sea mingling with the racers’ heartbeats and the spectators’ cheers.

Follow us on :













In the times of these grand racing events, one isn’t just a viewer, but they become an undeniably integral part of the exhilarating sport. The bustling atmosphere, the fierce competition, and a shared love for boat racing unite everyone present under a single umbrella of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

As the IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championship approaches closer, the vibrant city of Pattaya now buzzes in anticipation. The city prepares to welcome athletes, visitors, and dragon boat racing’s spiritual essence, ready to leave everyone enthralled amidst a perfectly blended cocktail of sports, culture, and tradition.