Pattaya
Finnish man found sleeping in road after motorbike crash
When it comes to drinking, some people know their limits. And some people… well… some people are like a Finnish man recently scooped up off the street in Pattaya late at night. The tourist wasn’t dead though. He was just so drunk that he passed out driving his motorbike home and was found sleeping in the middle of the busy road.
The incident took place on Saturday night, early Sunday morning, just after midnight. The man was revealed only to be a very drunk Finnish tourist, without his name being publicly revealed. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon reported finding him in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Bang Lamung in Chon Buri. He was blissfully sleeping in the middle of Soi Khao Talo.
The passed-out intoxicated Finnish man was found on the ground with his toppled bike nearby on the road. Rescue workers report that he had no injuries according to the Pattaya News. But he was out cold and reeking of booze, giving workers a pretty clear indication of what had occurred.
The Finnish man was given ammonia to sniff to wake him from his drunken slumber. Then rescuers were able to get him up and out of the road. They managed to escort him back to his home to make sure he was safe. He likely had to return to pick up his bike once he sobered up though. Officials did not mention any plans to press charges for drunk driving or any of the man’s antics.
