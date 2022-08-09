Fans flock to free entry Pattaya Music Festival held every weekend of August

Tens of thousands of music fans are flocking to Pattaya Music Festival this month in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The festival is held every Friday and Saturday of the month at stages in several locations in Pattaya, kicking off at 5pm. Entry is free.

Festival goers are more than ready to party after the festival was postponed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor of Pattaya Poramet Ngamphichet attended the festival’s opening event on Friday at the main stage at Central Pattaya Junction. The opening weekend, spanning three stages, attracted a mixed crowd of young, old, Thai and foreign music fans.

The main attraction next weekend (August 12-13) will be held at Jomtien Beach Stage between Soi 7-8. Friday is a public holiday – Mother’s Day – in Thailand, so it’s expected to be bustling.

The third weekend of the festival (August 19-20) and fourth weekend (August 26-27) will be held at Pattaya Central Beach stage.

LINE UP…

Friday August 12

Violette Wautier

SARAN X K6Y

Youngohm x Younggu x Diamond MQT

PMC Boojaan Longmike

Saturday August 13

Whal & Dolph

MEAN

Lipta

Stamp Apiwat

Friday August 19

Suteewan Taveesin

Zak Chumpae

Jintara Poonlarp

Kong Huayrai

Saturday August 20

Vorakan Rojchanawat

Pongkool Suebsung

Paradox

Clash

Friday August 26

PolyCat

Tattoo Colour

Getsunova

Cocktail

Saturday August 27

ETC.

Klear

Zeal

Big Ass

Festival goers must have received at least two doses of coronavirus vaccine, wear a mask and follow safety measures, according to festival organisers.

Car parks will be available at Tesco Lotus in northern Pattaya, Terminal 21, Royal Garden Plaza, Pattaya City 8 School, Chai Mongkol Temple and Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

According to Deputy Mayor of Pattaya Thithiphan Petchtrakul, 273 officials will be hired to take care of visitors and facilitate traffic.

SOURCE: TAT, Pattaya Mail