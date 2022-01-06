Bodies of Thai model and unidentified woman found in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River

The bodies of a Thai model and an unidentified woman were found in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River by two of the capital’s most popular shopping centres. The model’s body was found by the Asiatique: The Riverfront Pier while the woman’s body was found by the ICONSIAM Pier.

Thai model Kendo Kullapat was reported missing on Tuesday. Some Thai designers and celebrities shared a missing person post on social media. A maid who worked at the model’s apartment reportedly said she had seen Kendo sitting on a bench outside the apartment and he looked like he felt ill.

At around 9am today, police got a report on two dead bodies found in the Chao Phraya River. Kendo’s body was found by the Asiatique The Riverfront Pier. A patient registration card, phone, headphones, amulet, wallet, and money were found in his pockets.

The unidentified woman’s body was found by the ICONSIAM Pier. The woman was wearing a black shirt and no pants. She had black painted nails on the left hand, a ring and a bracelet. There were no identification documents on the body.

The bodies were sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine to determine the cause of death. Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Khaosod