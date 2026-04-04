Myanmar woman arrested for murder of daughter in Bangkok

A 34 year old Myanmar woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her seven year old daughter to death in Bangkok’s Min Buri district on April 1, after fleeing to Koh Larn instead of taking her own life as she had planned.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suriya Kunjakon, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Prabda Suksuntree and a team of officers from Metropolitan Police Division 3 and Pattaya Tourist Police, apprehended Myo Pa Pa Tun at a hotel on Koh Larn, in Na Kluea subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on April 3.

The arrest followed a warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court, No. 578/2569, on a charge of intentional murder.

During the investigation, Myo confessed through an interpreter to having strangled her daughter with a rope, citing stress from personal life issues as the reason for her actions. She had initially planned to take her own life alongside her daughter but lost the courage to follow through and fled to Koh Larn.

Suriya revealed that Myo admitted to all charges and claimed to suffer from depression stemming from ongoing personal problems. She had recently returned from working in Brunei and visited her daughter only days before the incident. After her daughter’s death, she reconsidered her plan to end her own life.

Police will continue the investigation at Min Buri Police Station to gather further details on the case.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.