Myanmar woman arrested for murder of daughter in Bangkok

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 4, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read
Myanmar woman arrested for murder of daughter in Bangkok | Thaiger

A 34 year old Myanmar woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her seven year old daughter to death in Bangkok’s Min Buri district on April 1, after fleeing to Koh Larn instead of taking her own life as she had planned.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suriya Kunjakon, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Prabda Suksuntree and a team of officers from Metropolitan Police Division 3 and Pattaya Tourist Police, apprehended Myo Pa Pa Tun at a hotel on Koh Larn, in Na Kluea subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on April 3.

The arrest followed a warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court, No. 578/2569, on a charge of intentional murder.

During the investigation, Myo confessed through an interpreter to having strangled her daughter with a rope, citing stress from personal life issues as the reason for her actions. She had initially planned to take her own life alongside her daughter but lost the courage to follow through and fled to Koh Larn.

Myanmar woman arrested for murder of daughter in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Suriya revealed that Myo admitted to all charges and claimed to suffer from depression stemming from ongoing personal problems. She had recently returned from working in Brunei and visited her daughter only days before the incident. After her daughter’s death, she reconsidered her plan to end her own life.

Police will continue the investigation at Min Buri Police Station to gather further details on the case.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Myanmar woman arrested for murder of daughter in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for murder of daughter in Bangkok

1 minute ago
American critically injured in Pattaya car accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

American critically injured in Pattaya car accident

1 hour ago
Thai PM vows crackdown on oil hoarding amid energy crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM vows crackdown on oil hoarding amid energy crisis

3 hours ago
South Korean loan scam leader detained in Thailand, faces extradition | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean loan scam leader detained in Thailand, faces extradition

4 hours ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver accuses Russian man of refusing to pay for service | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver accuses Russian man of refusing to pay for service

21 hours ago
Thai Airways allows two power banks, bans onboard use | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways allows two power banks, bans onboard use

21 hours ago
Buriram man accuses high school teacher of sexually assaulting and manipulating him | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram man accuses high school teacher of sexually assaulting and manipulating him

22 hours ago
MP pushes back against Clean Air Bill as Thais are &#8216;breathing dust to death&#8217; | Thaiger Politics News

MP pushes back against Clean Air Bill as Thais are ‘breathing dust to death’

23 hours ago
Human remains found on Thai cargo ship attacked in Hormuz | Thaiger Thailand News

Human remains found on Thai cargo ship attacked in Hormuz

23 hours ago
3 foreigners caught using toy banknotes at Phuket entertainment venue | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreigners caught using toy banknotes at Phuket entertainment venue

24 hours ago
Man caught cooking dog meat at Udon Thani home | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man caught cooking dog meat at Udon Thani home

1 day ago
Thai woman hires friend to kill her ex-boyfriend before taking her life | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman hires friend to kill her ex-boyfriend before taking her life

1 day ago
Three boys rescued from child begging ring in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Crime News

Three boys rescued from child begging ring in Nakhon Pathom

1 day ago
Phuket to raise boat fares to Koh Phi Phi and tour package prices from April 5 | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to raise boat fares to Koh Phi Phi and tour package prices from April 5

1 day ago
Homeless man held after stone attack on bar owners in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Homeless man held after stone attack on bar owners in Pattaya

1 day ago
Burmese mother confesses to killing 7 year old daughter in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Burmese mother confesses to killing 7 year old daughter in Bangkok

1 day ago
Six Cambodians held in Trat crab meat smuggling case | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Six Cambodians held in Trat crab meat smuggling case

1 day ago
Suphan Buri hospital admits baby injection error | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Suphan Buri hospital admits baby injection error

2 days ago
Students expose teacher for upskirt filming and lewd behaviour | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Students expose teacher for upskirt filming and lewd behaviour

2 days ago
Yala tightens security after reports of insurgent group movement | Thaiger South Thailand News

Yala tightens security after reports of insurgent group movement

2 days ago
Burmese mother allegedly kills 7 year old daughter in Bangkok house | Thaiger Bangkok News

Burmese mother allegedly kills 7 year old daughter in Bangkok house

2 days ago
Wanted Chinese fraud suspect found hiding in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Wanted Chinese fraud suspect found hiding in Phuket

2 days ago
Volunteer firefighter dies in Chiang Mai forest | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Volunteer firefighter dies in Chiang Mai forest

2 days ago
The Vivo X300 Ultra is built to beat Samsung and here&#8217;s how | Thaiger Technology News

The Vivo X300 Ultra is built to beat Samsung and here’s how

2 days ago
Toll fee waived on key expressways and motorways for Songkran | Thaiger Tourism News

Toll fee waived on key expressways and motorways for Songkran

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 4, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.