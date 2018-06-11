One arrest leads to three other in the ongoing drug crackdown

A team from the Phuket Provincial Police, led by Lt Col Pongpan Siripattaranukun, last week arrested four drug suspects.

On Monday (June 4), Police arrested 22 year old Chaianan ‘Ham’ Kaewamporn at a house in Kathu. Police seized 3.37 grams of crystal methamphetamine. He was taken to the Kathu Police Station.

On Tuesday (June 5) police arrested 34 year old Apisit ‘R-tee’ at a house in Dowroong housing estate in Wichit. Police seized 0.64 grams of heroin. He was taken to Wichit Police Station.

Police arrested 26 year old Pinyapat ‘Wan’ Na Thalang at a rental room in Phuket Town. Police seized 2.01 grams of crystal methamphetamine. She was taken to the Phuket City Police Station.

Then police arrested 34 year old Tanathorn ‘Fair ’ Pumjampa at Phuket Villa 3 housing estate in Wichit. Police seized 23.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a Toyota Vios car. He was taken to Wichit Police Station.

They have been all charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

Police didn’t reveal that the four cases were related except to say that the first arrest provided them with valuable information that led to further arrests.