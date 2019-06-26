Seven injured in Khon Kaen minivan and trailer crashed | The Thaiger

North East
Seven injured in Khon Kaen minivan and trailer crashed
PHOTOS: Chumphae Rescue
Seven passengers have been rescued after a minivan collided with a trailer in Khon Kaen, northeast of Thailand.
Chumphae rescue workers were notified of the incident on Maliwan Road in Chumphae, Khon Kaen yesterday. They arrived to find the minivan slammed into the rear end of the trailer truck. The minivan’s left hand side was crushed up to the passenger cabin.
There were 13 passengers and one driver in the minivan. Seven of them sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Crime
Four arrested as police intercept 572 kilograms of marijuana heading south
Four suspects have been arrested after police intercepted an attempt to smuggle 572 kilograms of marijuana from Mukdahan to Songkhla.
The deputy Phatthalung police chief says that two suspects were arrested in Phatthalung in a pick-up truck carrying the drugs, along with a couple who were arrested in a car that was driving ahead to advise of any checkpoints ahead.
Acting on a tip-off, police monitored the two vehicles from Khuan Khanun district before they made the arrests in the main city district of Phattalung.
The pickup was stopped after it made a u-turn to buy petrol at the Asia Intersection. The 59 year old driver, Plaeng Khongna and 47 year old passenger Suwit Mongkol Supha were arrested. Both are residents of Mukdahan’s Muang district.
Police found 572 bars of compressed marijuana bars wrapped in 13 parcels. Each bar weighed around one kilogram.
The suspects denied any knowledge of the drug, claiming they were hired by two Lao men to drive ‘winter melons’ and ‘sponge gourds’ from Mukdahan in Thailand’s north-east to Hat Yai district in Songkhla. They said the two Lao men loaded the goods for them to drive and they were promised 45,000 baht on arrival.
Police also arrested the couple driving the ‘warning’ car a kilometre from the petrol station where the pickup was stopped.
The couple declined to speak to police after the arrest, but records of phone calls from their mobile phones showed they had made calls to the phones of the two suspects in the pickup.
SOURCE: The Nation
North East
Truck carrying 30,000 bottles of beer rolls over
PHOTO: INN News
A 22 wheeler truck has flipped on its side in Chachoengsao, east of Bangkok. The truck was carrying 30,240 bottles of a famous brand of Thai beer. The driver was 53 year old Tas Nirankum from Chaiyaphum Province.
Tas reported that he was on Suwinthawong 304 Road delivering 2,520 boxes of beer to Chonburi from Khon Kaen Province. The section of road where the incident occurred was under construction.
Around 6.30am yesterday another truck allegedly veered in front of Tas’s truck making it swerve along the road. Tas lost control and flipped on to its side. Tas and his wife, travelling as a passenger, weren’t injured.
No other cars were involved in the incident. Tas was unable to provide much useful information about the other truck when reporting to police.
The beer company’s insurance providers have already been to the scene of the incident to assess the damage.
Some passersby rushed to help the driver and his wife… and perhaps grabbed a bottle or two… allegedly!
SOURCE: INN News
North East
26 year old Thai gored to death by wild elephants in Buri Ram
FILE PHOTO: Expert Vagabond
A Buri Ram man has been gored to death by a wild elephant in his tapioca plantation. The incident happened late yesterday (Wednesday). His wife told police she “played dead” to escape harm from the marauding elephants.
None Din Daeng police were informed that 26 year old Surasak Phijaranakhonburi had been fatally gored on his left side of his chest by an elephant’s tusk while he and his wife camped out in their plantation in Tambon Nong Bua.
The Nation reports that Surasak’s wife, 27 year old Sureerat Tabuangsri, told police that after their workers finished harvesting tapioca they decided to sleep in a mosquito net near their 10 wheel truck in the plantation so that her husband could spray pesticide the next morning. But they were woken up late on Wednesday night by three wild elephants that toppled their mosquito net, Sureerat said.
She said Surasak became frightened and got up and tried to run away but he stumbled and fell down and was killed by one of the elephants.
Sureerat said she wrapped herself in the mosquito net and laid still as if she was dead. She managed to hide by crawling under the truck and wait until the elephants moved on.
She checked and found that her husband had died and then called relatives and police.
SOURCE: The Nation
