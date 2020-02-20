Principal beats 10 year old, threatens to kill him and “eat his liver with whisky” | The Thaiger

North East
Principal beats 10 year old, threatens to kill him and “eat his liver with whisky”
A grandpa in the northeastern province of Surin couldn’t take it anymore and decided to file a police report after a school principal gave his 10 year old grandson a head injury. The statement alleges that the principal threatened to beat the boy to death and to “eat the child’s liver with whisky.” 83 year old “Supon” filed the report at the Sanom Police Station in Surin Sanook News Team reports.
Supon alleges that the principal called his grandson in for a talk, and beat the boy on the head and arms so badly that the boy ended up with a bleeding 10 centimetre head wound. Officials went to inspect the school and a meeting took place with the school’s principal during which he admitted that the report was true.
Supon complained that what happened to his grandson shouldn’t happen in this day and age. The principal says he hit the child because he could no longer handle the boy’s behaviour. Every day the boy would be called in to meet the principal at least 3 times. He was angry and told the child that he should be beaten to death and his liver eaten with whisky. This scared the boy so badly he refused to go to school for 3 days.
Nattanee Anusasnan an official of the Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, stated that the topic is very sensitive. “The boy is young and he is still learning. No matter how much he is acting out there should be a better solution than violence. Parents should understand if a child prefers book study or sports and choose appropriately the school that matches the child.”
She hoped the boy’s parents and the principal could come to an agreement, but the case will be dealt with by police and according to law.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Daily NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
North East
Prayut visits Korat, offers compensation to shooting victims, families
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha went to Korat, in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, scene of the shooting rampage earlier this month that left 30 dead and 58 wounded. He met with people and families affected by the massacre and offered compensation totalling tens of millions of baht. He and accompanying ministers met locals after praying for peace at the Thao Suranaree Monument, a memorial to a Thai heroine.
Prayut distributed financial aid and amulets at Nakhon Ratchasima City Hall to the injured, and to the families of those who died. The compensation from the Victims of Disaster Fund totalled 34.8 million baht.
The families of 24 out of 27 of the dead received one million baht each. Nineteen of 21 who suffered serious injury received 200,000 baht each,and 32 out of 36 people who suffered lesser injuries got 100,000 baht.
There is also compensation under the Victim Compensation Act. The Nakhon Ratchasima provincial office is investigating damages to determine compensation for property damaged in the incident.
The PM later travelled to the Korat Terminal 21 mall, the scene of much of the slaughter, to inspect the place and boost the morale of shop operators and the public.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
North East
A week after Korat massacre, questions remain
A week after a rogue soldier went on a shooting spree, killing 29 and injuring 58, no one seems willing to take responsibility for the Army’s lack of security, which allowed the man to raid an armoury, steal weapons of war and kill and maim innocent civilians, Thailand Today reports.
The massacre has prompted many, from all walks of life, to call for army reform; for analysis to identify the causes of the horrifying incident and prevent it happening again; for the resignation of PM and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and army chief Apirat Kongsompong; and for a truly transparent investigation (with neutral party participation).
A professor at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Political Science told Thai online media outlet The Standard that the army must take responsibility. If the army and the government don’t handle the situation correctly, he warned, it could turn into a political hot-button issue driven by social media, which the defence minister, army chief, and others would find difficult to manage and might damage their careers.
“This tragedy requires the acceptance of responsibility, not just sending representatives to lay wreaths at funerals or presenting compensation money to the relatives of the victims.”
“We’re calling for the army to cleanse its forces of dirt. Society is today giving the defence minister and army chief an opportunity, so they should not shy away from taking responsibility. Even if society is silent and not making any demands right now, one day this issue will spill onto the streets.”
In a press conference on Tuesday, reporters asked army chief Apirat whether he would resign to assume responsibility for the shooting. He replied that he wouldn’t resign over an individual’s wrongdoing.
“The shooter might have been an officer of the armed forces but what he did was certainly not an army mission, and he was driven by personal reasons. I have responsibility for the missions I command and have displayed responsibility in every position I’ve held and all the crises I’ve been through, from the beginning until now, when I am not far away from retirement.”
“The moment that he fired at innocent people, he became a criminal, not a soldier anymore,” Apirat told the press as he tearfully apologised. He admitted some army units were lax in guarding weapons and ammunition and this posed a risk that armouries could be robbed. He also says he has set about to clean up the businesses that operate from within the military infrastructure.
SOURCE: Thailand TodayKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
North East
Thousands gather for merit-making ceremony in Korat
Tens of thousands of mostly residents of Nakhon Ratchasima attended a Buddhist merit making ceremony in Korat today to pay tribute to the late King Narai the Great, founder and heroine of the north eastern province, Thao Suranaree, during the early days of the Chakri Dynasty, and to remember the victims of the mass shooting last Saturday.
The gunman was eventually cornered and shot at 9am last Sunday morning.
10,000 monks attended the ceremony, from temples around Nakhon Ratchasima and neighbouring provinces Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram and Surin. They chanted prayers to bless the province and received alms from residents.
The alms presentation to the 10,000 monks was the second such ‘cleansing’ event of its kind, and was jointly organised by the local officials and the private sector to “instil a sense of unity and belonging among the residents of the province” following the horrific events on the Buddhist Makha Bucha day.
Meanwhile, this week the Terminal 21 mall also held a merit-making ceremony before reopening its doors on Thursday to provide moral support to shop operators, shoppers and local residents. Buddhist monks again chanted prayers to bring good luck for the city and the shopping mall. Over 200 monks received alms on the ground floor of the mall, in the Eiffel Square. The event was attended by government officials and a large number of locals who were still coming to terms with the violence.
Free food and drinks were offered to participants by the royally-sponsored makeshift kitchen and food shop operators. Students from Nakhonratchasima Technical College help staff some of the communal activities.
Many shops offered 50% discounts in a sign of good will and to try and attract customers back to the mall when it re-opened on the Thursday afternoon. The Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantharanothai led officials and local residents to worship ay the Thao Suranaree monument to ward off bad spirits.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Thailand’s PM2.5 micron elephant in the room – OPINION
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
Hotels in Hua Hin ordered to check on Chinese tourists after confirmed coronavirus case
Chevy’s having a “garage sale” and prices are halved
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Israel travel ban rankles Thailand
Major condo developers in Bangkok are looking for rental clients
Principal beats 10 year old, threatens to kill him and “eat his liver with whisky”
Three Thais on Yokohama virus ship have COVID-19 coronavirus
Two passengers of virus-hit cruise ship die in Japan
Baht remains strong despite virus, economic slowdown
Abbot who embezzled 69.7 million baht gets fines, suspended sentence
Asset World says hotel bookings in Thailand starting to recover
Dutchman’s killer, sentenced to death in absentia, arrested after 13 years on the run
CORONAVIRUS update: Scientists debunk conspiracies, South Korea cases jump to 82
Hong Kong police on a roll as third suspect in toilet paper heist flushed out
All but one of 138 Thai evacuees from Wuhan return home as quarantine ends
Korea reports 15 more coronavirus cases, total now 46
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
- Economy3 days ago
General Motors pulling out of Thailand
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thailand welcomes cruise ship shunned in Vietnam over virus fears
- Coronavirus3 days ago
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
- Coronavirus3 days ago
21 Vietnamese fishermen taken for coronavirus testing in Songkhla
- Coronavirus4 days ago
UPDATE: China coronavirus deaths reach 1665, Taiwan reports first fatality
- Songkran2 days ago
Thai government ponders nine day Songkran holiday
- Cambodia2 days ago
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster