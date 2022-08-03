North East
Eight women killed in drug driving accident in central Thailand
A minibus driver allegedly under the influence of drugs who fell asleep at the wheel faces time in prison after killing eight elderly women passengers in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen.
The minibus overturned and landed in a ditch on the Khon Kaen – Kalasin Bypass Road in the Phra Lap Sub-district, Mueng Khon Kaen District, Khon Kaen province last Saturday, July 30. It was on its way from the northern province of Nakhon Phanom to make a merit at a temple in the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum.
Eleven people were onboard, and eight women passengers aged over 60 years old were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other female passengers, an elderly woman, and a 9 year old girl suffered minor injuries. The injured were sent to a hospital in Khon Kaen for treatment. They are now back in Nakhon Phanom.
The 31 year old driver, Tewan Worasiri, who fell asleep at the wheel, is still in hospital with two broken legs.
Police initially charged the driver with reckless driving causing deaths. But a drug test later revealed the driver was high which would have impacted his ability to drive.
According to the Narcotics Act and Land Transport Act, a driver under the influence of drugs faces a penalty of six months to three years in jail, a fine between 10,000 to 60,000 baht, or both. His driving license could be suspended or revoked.
The drugged driver’s transport company could face prosecution too. The company’s chief faces a penalty of up to two years in jail, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. Furthermore, the company’s operating license could be suspended for six months.
SOURCE: Khaosod | Bangkokbiznews | MCOT
