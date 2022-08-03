Connect with us

North East

Eight women killed in drug driving accident in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo via กู้ภัยมูลนิธิสว่างขอนแก่นสามัคคีอุทิศ﻿

A minibus driver allegedly under the influence of drugs who fell asleep at the wheel faces time in prison after killing eight elderly women passengers in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen.

The minibus overturned and landed in a ditch on the Khon Kaen – Kalasin Bypass Road in the Phra Lap Sub-district, Mueng Khon Kaen District, Khon Kaen province last Saturday, July 30. It was on its way from the northern province of Nakhon Phanom to make a merit at a temple in the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum.

Eleven people were onboard, and eight women passengers aged over 60 years old were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other female passengers, an elderly woman, and a 9 year old girl suffered minor injuries. The injured were sent to a hospital in Khon Kaen for treatment. They are now back in Nakhon Phanom.

The 31 year old driver, Tewan Worasiri, who fell asleep at the wheel, is still in hospital with two broken legs.

Police initially charged the driver with reckless driving causing deaths. But a drug test later revealed the driver was high which would have impacted his ability to drive.

According to the Narcotics Act and Land Transport Act, a driver under the influence of drugs faces a penalty of six months to three years in jail, a fine between 10,000 to 60,000 baht, or both. His driving license could be suspended or revoked.

The drugged driver’s transport company could face prosecution too. The company’s chief faces a penalty of up to two years in jail, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. Furthermore, the company’s operating license could be suspended for six months.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Bangkokbiznews | MCOT

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-03 16:53
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: His driving license could be suspended or revoked. Mind boggling.  The maniac will probably be driving sooner than later again.
palooka
2022-08-03 19:40
His boss can get jail but the real culprit, the driver, gets a fine.  ?????????

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

South Korea1 hour ago

110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Guides1 hour ago

Hair salons in Bangkok you should go to in 2022
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Government releases online questionnaire for foreigners
Sponsored2 hours ago

The many advantages of surgery in Thailand
Guides3 hours ago

What to do if you get bitten by a snake in Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Guilty Thai Army to pay dead soldier’s family 17 million baht
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya man threatens girlfriend’s brother with gun
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya Music Festival to bang the drums after a 5-month delay
Crime4 hours ago

Infant’s body found in Phuket drainage pipe
North East4 hours ago

Eight women killed in drug driving accident in central Thailand
Bangkok5 hours ago

Details on Bangkok’s Green Line train contracts to be publicly disclosed
Thailand5 hours ago

Hopalong thief stole 150,000 baht of jewellery to fund cannabis biz
Phuket5 hours ago

German tourist tests positive for monkeypox in Phuket, Thailand
Economy5 hours ago

Half a million young people seeking jobs prefer admin to tourism
Eastern Thailand6 hours ago

Police arrest alleged gambling operator with reported 5 million baht turnover
Crime6 hours ago

Woman accuses bank of stealing 4 million baht in north Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending