North East

Buriram man drowns after being struck by lightning

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Buriram man drowns after being struck by lightning | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
A man in the northeastern Buriram province was struck by lighting, fell into a reservoir and drowned. The man’s body was found early yesterday morning. Police were informed on Friday night that a man was struck by lightning and had drowned in the local reservoir in Buriram’s Nong Rong district.

The dead man was identified as 44 year old Thiwa Wichaikul. After hours of searching involving rescue workers and divers, his body was pulled from the reservoir at 1am on Saturday.

50 year old Vinai Kongsak, the assistant to the Khok Pluang village chief, says a group of men were fishing on Friday night when the rubber dinghy they were in was struck by lightning and everyone in the boat fell into the water.

Thiwa lost consciousness. Vinai says he tried to pull Thiwa ashore but he drowned along the way.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

