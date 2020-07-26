Buriram man drowns after being struck by lightning | The Thaiger

A man in the northeastern Buriram province was struck by lighting, fell into a reservoir and drowned. The man’s body was found early yesterday morning. Police were informed on Friday night that a man was struck by lightning and had drowned in the local reservoir in Buriram’s Nong Rong district.

The dead man was identified as 44 year old Thiwa Wichaikul. After hours of searching involving rescue workers and divers, his body was pulled from the reservoir at 1am on Saturday.

50 year old Vinai Kongsak, the assistant to the Khok Pluang village chief, says a group of men were fishing on Friday night when the rubber dinghy they were in was struck by lightning and everyone in the boat fell into the water.

Thiwa lost consciousness. Vinai says he tried to pull Thiwa ashore but he drowned along the way.

