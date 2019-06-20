26 year old Thai gored to death by wild elephants in Buri Ram | The Thaiger

North East
26 year old Thai gored to death by wild elephants in Buri Ram
A Buri Ram man has been gored to death by a wild elephant in his tapioca plantation. The incident happened late yesterday (Wednesday). His wife told police she “played dead” to escape harm from the marauding elephants.
None Din Daeng police were informed that 26 year old Surasak Phijaranakhonburi had been fatally gored on his left side of his chest by an elephant’s tusk while he and his wife camped out in their plantation in Tambon Nong Bua.
The Nation reports that Surasak’s wife, 27 year old Sureerat Tabuangsri, told police that after their workers finished harvesting tapioca they decided to sleep in a mosquito net near their 10 wheel truck in the plantation so that her husband could spray pesticide the next morning. But they were woken up late on Wednesday night by three wild elephants that toppled their mosquito net, Sureerat said.
She said Surasak became frightened and got up and tried to run away but he stumbled and fell down and was killed by one of the elephants.
Sureerat said she wrapped herself in the mosquito net and laid still as if she was dead. She managed to hide by crawling under the truck and wait until the elephants moved on.
She checked and found that her husband had died and then called relatives and police.
Syrian nabbed in north eastern Thailand on four year overstay
A Syrian national has told immigration officials that arrested him in Mukdahan that he didn’t know how to get an extension to his visa.
45 year old Ghassan Bajbouj was arrested after he presented his passport to Pol Capt Wilailuk Thawacharee at the Friendship Bridge 2 checkpoint in Bang Sai Yai in the north eastern Thai city. His passport didn’t contain any Thai stamps. The checkpoint is on the Mekong River crossing into Laos.
Officials discovered that he had entered Thailand on 22nd July 22, 2014 (that’s not a typo!) on a 90 day visa. That would have run out on October 19, 2014.
A mere overstay of 1,702 days.
His explanation was that he had lost his old passport and got his relatives to get a new one and try and get him a visa at the Thai embassy in Cairo, Egypt. His Syrian relatives flew to Thailand to give him the new passport but they seemed unable to get a stamp for him. He said he had no idea how to do it himself.
‘Magic cards’ contain dangerous radioactive materials
The Thai Office of Atoms for Peace is warning of excessively high levels of radiation from the so-called “energy cards” or ‘magic cards’ that distributors claim can cure illnesses and help relieve aches and pains.
The Office of Atoms for Peace of Thailand in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, Thailand, was established in 1961 as the Office of Atomic Energy for Peace. The OAP serves as the main authority for nuclear research in Thailand. The OAP employs approximately 400 people.
Tests on sample cards, conducted by the state agency, found radiation measuring at 40 microsieverts per hour, which is 350 times higher than the maximum exposure for humans in a year. Tests reveal that the cards contain radioactive metallic elements of uranium and thorium, as well as their “radionuclide” or radioactive isotope. X-rays indicated there was nothing inside the cards.
The agency is also warning against drinking water in which an “energy card” has been dipped, as doing so raises the risk of cancer. It says the OAP would take legal action against the distributors once it has gathered enough evidence from its tests on the cards.
OAP is advising against being exposed to the card or products that contain radioactive elements.
“Using such products bring you no benefits and it’s not worth the price. Also, you may be unnecessarily exposed to excessive radiation.”
The warnings follow media reports last week about villagers in the Northeast being tricked into buying these so-called energy cards from distributors. The distributors were profiting from selling the cards and then recruiting new distributors as part of what appears to be a “pyramid scheme” (multi-level marketing).
The cards are being sold at 1,100-1,500 baht each.
Many of the cards are headlined with Indonesian writing ‘Kartu Sakti’. The translation is ‘Magic Card’.
Toon thanks the north-east for amazing support
Bodyslam lead singer, and mega charity runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai, has expressed gratitude for the support and donations his Foundation received from Isaan residents at the end of the two day running event to assist small public hospitals in the north-east.
Toon, other Thai celebrities, local north-eastern identities and leading officials, ran a staged 187 kilometre route from Nong Khai to Khon Kaen on Saturday and Sunday.
In 2017 Toon completed his epic south-north run from Betong in Yala to Mae Sai in Chiang Rai – a journey of 2,215 kilometres. The run not only raised well over 1 billion dollars for some public Thai hospitals, it also catapulted the popular singer into special status as an energetic 40 year old philanthropist using his love for running to inspire fellow Thais.
“What is more important than money is that I want to see everybody doing exercise. When we have good health, we do not need to go to hospital.”
Donations for the weekend’s run, the first in a events planned around Thailand this year, has already raised 42 million baht. The money is earmarked to purchase medical equipment for eight hospitals in the north-eastern provinces. Toon says the donations from the weekend’s run “exceeded his expectations” and proved the format that will roll-out in other provinces throughout the year.
