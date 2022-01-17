North East
19 year old arrested for allegedly smuggling 2 million methamphetamine pills
A 19 year old was arrested for alleged smuggling of more than 2 million methamphetamine pills to northeast Thailand’s Nong Khai province from the Mekong River on Saturday night. The suspect is identified as Phayu Phikhawong and was recruited for 300,000 baht to deliver 2,164,000 methamphetamine pills, known as “ya ba” meaning “crazy drug,” from Phon Phisai district in Nong Khai province to a person in Wang Noi district, Ayutthaya province.
According to Pol Maj Gen Phitsanu Unhaseri, chief of Udon Thani police, he had been paid by a Thai residing in Laos, whose name was suppressed, to pick up and deliver the drugs on the night of the incident. Accompanied by two bikers, he loaded the drugs onto the vehicle and started the engine to take off. Officers who had been watching their movement from a distance stormed in and arrested him. The two riders managed to flee away on their motorbikes.
During questioning, police found out the suspect was arrested once at the age of 17 for selling 33 methamphetamine pills and had been working as a narcotics courier since his release, earning up to 3 million baht as of today.
His house in Udon Thani’s Chai Wan had been searched by police, where the additional 64,000 methamphetamine pills were found, according to Pol Maj Gen Phitsanu. He was then charged with illegally possessing drugs with the purpose of selling them, and was held at the Rattanawapi police station in Nong Khai for legal proceedings.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Senior Thai doctor says Covid-19 could lead to long term side effects
126 Burmese migrants seeking jobs arrested in Kanchanaburi, Chiang Mai for illegal entry
ASEAN backlash over Cambodian PM’s visit to Myanmar
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Demand for crocodile meat doubles following rise in pork prices
Bang for Your Baht: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 400+ Bars Apply To Re-open as Restaurants
19 year old arrested for allegedly smuggling 2 million methamphetamine pills
Swedish man enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach files police report after being slapped, threatened by Thai men
Peace talks held in Phuket with Islamist rebel group
Harmful dust levels reported in Greater Bangkok – Pollution Control Department
Bang for Your Baht: Where to forage for vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
Malaysia says no tsunami threat along its coasts following Tonga volcano eruption
Philippines to spend US$620 million on 32 new Black Hawks for disaster relief
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
Monks were amongst those who fled to safety in eastern Myanmar conflicts
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand’s updated Covid guidelines: What to do if you test positive or have symptoms
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
Thai police investigate deaths of 2 foreign nationals in Phuket, Chon Buri
What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT
Bars, Raids and Sandboxes… Today in Thailand | GMT
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
- Phuket3 days ago
Police find Covid-19 infected missing Russian tourist… In his own hotel room
- China2 days ago
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid-19 infection rate, totals in international travellers surging
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Gene that doubles risk of severe Covid-19 found by Polish researchers