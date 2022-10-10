Thailand
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
If there’s one thing more popular than Lisa Blackpink in Thailand, it’s Yadom. In fact, the kpop singer helped introduce Yadom to her massive international fanbase when she said that she always carries it around in her bag — the clip then went viral because she pronounced it as Yadong, which is a whole different thing in the Korean language (adult video). But not only Lisa; almost everyone in Bangkok and lots of other areas across Thailand probably has one in their bag. In fact, if you’ve stayed in Bangkok long enough, you’ve probably seen many people from all walks of life sniffing Yadom in public. Some even have little white tubes stuck in their noses like it’s part of their body. But what is yadom, and why is it so popular in Thailand?
Yadom, the Thai staple
Yadom (ยาดม) literally means inhaler in English. It’s a disposable nasal inhaler made using locally harvested herbs. Most yadom consists of a combination of eucalyptus, menthol, peppermint, camphor, and borneol oils, so they have a strong smell that people find refreshing. Yadom also comes in many scents, depending on the essential oil used.
Most Thai herbal inhalers you’ll find in the market are made in liquid form and placed inside a tiny two-sided tube: the nasal inhaler on one end, and the other is a small compartment that releases droplets of the aromatherapy oil to rub into your temples, wrists or the base of your neck. However, these tiny tubes aren’t the original version of Yadom. The traditional version consists of a bag full of herbs soaked in oil placed inside a small glass jar with a metal lid. You can still find this “vintage” version of Yadom in the market as well. Thai nasal inhalers are also sold in roller bottles and regular bottles. However, many prefer the tiny tubes because they’re a lot more practical, small, and easy to carry.
The benefits of Yadom
Yadom works much like Vicks Vaporub. It comes in handy when you have annoying nasal congestion. However, in Thailand, Yadom is a cultural phenomenon. Besides opening up a clogged nose, it’s used for many different things. Everyone from office employees to taxi drivers relies on a whiff of Yadom’s herbal scent to fight fatigue, as well as to stay alert, refreshed, and energized.
Some people also use Yadom to feel comfortable when they feel motion sickness. Others use its soothing properties to relax during stressful conditions. Yadom can also be applied to your temples to get immediate relief for headaches or rubbed on any area of the skin to relieve insect bites. Many Thais also believe that Yadom can increase their blood circulation. Moreover, thanks to its strong minty fragrance, Yadom can help cover up nasty city smells and pollution.
Although Yadom can offer immediate relief in numerous situations, there are actually no medical studies that support true health benefits. But these nasal inhalers do make you feel good. And once you try using one, you’ll forget what life feels like without a regular whiff of Yadom.
Where to find Yadom
You can find Yadom in the thousands of convenience stores and grocery stores around Thailand, from the always-open 7-Elevens to big supermarkets. They’re even available online nowadays. In convenience stores, they’re usually placed in the checkout aisle. There are many different brands, but Poy Sian, Vapex, Siang Pure, and Cher-Aim are the most popular.
So, ready to become a real Bangkokian? Grab Yadom from your nearest 7-11 and sniff away!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
‘Give China some control of Taiwan,’ says Elon Musk
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Police let CNN reporters off with 5,000 baht fine for invasive massacre reporting
Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Bangkok taxi driver miraculously unharmed after tree falls on his car
CNN to be Prosecuted for Invasive Massacre Coverage in Thailand | GMT
How to donate to families of victims of daycare centre massacre in Thailand
British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims
Man shot dead near airport in northeast Thailand
Legendary Spain custodian causes social media storm with ‘I’m gay’ tweet
Curbing meth in Bangkok a focus after massacre
Son of a gun! Hunter Biden caught lying on pistol application
Debt, drugs and death in Phatthalung midnight murder mystery
Phuket International Airport predicts 30,000 passengers daily
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Guides2 hours ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
Best of4 hours ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa4 hours ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Crime4 days ago
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
-
Education3 days ago
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year