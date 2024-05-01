Woman sentenced for abducting child as future bride in China

Picture courtesy of Ihsan Adityawarman from pexels.com

A shocking scheme in Liupanshui, Guizhou Province, in China, where a woman named Yang abducted an 11 year old girl to groom her as a future bride for her eldest son, has led to prison sentences for both mother and son.

The unusual case, which has sparked a furore on Chinese social media, underscores the enduring issue of child brides and the clash between modern law and traditional practices.

Yang, upon encountering an 11 year old girl, conceived a plan to kidnap her for her son, aged 27. Despite initially approaching the girl’s family with her proposal and being rejected, Yang resorted to abduction. Seizing an opportunity when the girl was home alone, Yang and her son carried out their plan.

They managed to evade authorities for six days before Yang was located and arrested, followed by her son turning himself in four days later. Yang received a two-year prison sentence, while her son was sentenced to seven months.

The leniency of the court’s decision sparked outrage on social media platforms in China, with many expressing the view that the punishment was insufficient and could embolden others to commit similar acts.

Although China banned the ancient tradition of grooming child brides in 1950, some rural areas have continued to uphold this practice. This case has brought to light the persistence of such traditions and the challenges in eradicating them completely.

Yang’s calculated attempt to secure a young bride for her son reflects a disturbing disregard for the girl’s autonomy and the laws that protect children. The public outcry following the court verdict suggests a growing impatience with such backward practices and a demand for more severe penalties to deter potential offenders.

As China grapples with the tension between progression and tradition, cases like this one serve as a stark reminder of the work that remains in safeguarding children’s rights and fostering societal change, reported Khaosod.