Tension gripped Bo Win Subdistrict, East Pattaya on Monday when a distressed woman scaled a telephone signal pole in a bid for attention.

The woman’s 56 year old husband Prasit (last name withheld) identified her as 58 year old Piew. He disclosed that the incident unfolded after he returned from work in the evening when a dispute arose over financial matters. Piew sought assistance to settle her debts, which Prasit declined to provide. Feeling dejected, she resorted to climbing the pole to draw attention to her plight.

Bystanders were disappointed that it took over three hours for various rescue agencies to mobilise and reach the scene, reported Pattaya Mail.

Eventually, rescue personnel and firefighters ascended the pole to persuade Piew to descend safely. Following her return to the ground, authorities mediated to facilitate understanding between both parties.

