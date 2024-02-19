Wave announces engagement to P’Lek on social media

Wave, a well-known figure in a high-profile age-gap relationship on social media, has called it quits with his former partner, P’Porn, and has now revealed a lightning-fast engagement with P’Lek. In the face of various dramas that have unfolded, Wave’s fanbase continues to support the couple’s relationship.

Recently, Wave shared a post that hinted at good news from his mother-in-law, complete with a ring and heart emoji, suggesting an upcoming wedding.

“The date is set by my mother-in-law.”

Wave teased his followers with a flurry of hashtags, indicating the couple’s nickname and their age-gap romance. In another post, Wave answered fans’ inquiries about the wedding date, stating that preparations were underway and the celebration would take place before his return to Finland.

Wave also mentioned a dowry of 200,000 baht and 2 baht weight in gold, sparking speculation that this could be the dowry for the imminent wedding. Despite the challenges and lessons from the past, Wave expressed gratitude to those who continue to support the couple, signalling his readiness to move forward.

However, not all the attention has been positive. P’Lek faced harsh comments from some netizens, prompting Wave to defend himself by suggesting that detractors should look at themselves first. Furthermore, speculation arose regarding the possibility of P’Lek being pregnant, especially after Wave posted a mid-January message kissing P’Lek’s stomach and wishing for even more happiness in the year of the dragon.

The couple’s journey has not been without controversy, but it is clear that love, resilience, and a supportive fanbase have been central to their story. As they prepare for their next chapter, the social media buzz continues, with many eager to see how this unconventional love story unfolds, reported KhaoSod.