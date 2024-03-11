Warning issued over Thai man masturbating to standee

Published: 16:05, 11 March 2024
A Thai netizen issued a warning to locals in the Chum Phae district of the Isaan province of Khon Kaen after witnessing a Thai man masturbating and trying to have sex with a 6-foot (1.82 metre) cardboard standee outside a convenience store in the area.

The video of a Thai man engaging in sexual activity with a standee was shared by a Facebook account, Pherk Chum Phae (เพิก ชุมแพ), on the morning of March 8. The Thai man, aged about 50 years old was seen wearing a white polo shirt and black shorts but no shoes. He was believed to be homeless in the area.

The footage captured the man masturbating, kissing, licking, and humping the cardboard standee in front of a convenience store. The standee appeared to be a female brand ambassador for products available in the store.

The post received over 860 reactions and comments from more than 100 Thai netizens. Many found the incident amusing.

“Where is your side uncle? At least, you should take her (the standee) somewhere else.”

“The standee is just standing there and not resisting, haha.”

“She (the standee) might be pregnant nine months later.”

“Hot weather makes people go crazy.”

However, some viewers expressed concern about the potential danger this posed to the community, especially young children.

“This is so scary. He is a threat to the society!”

“Beware of your children. This is not funny at all. We have seen several sexual assault cases involving people like him. We should take that as an example.”

“Can someone take him to the hospital or call the police?”

“Why just record the video? You should call the police!”

Many speculated that the man might be suffering from mental health issues and urged relevant authorities to ensure he receives proper treatment. Others suspected drug use and called for a police investigation to ensure residents’ safety.

As of now, there is no update on whether police or administrative authorities have taken any action on the matter.

