Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand

A pickup truck crashed into two Czech tourists crossing a dimly lit road in Phang Nha province in southern Thailand last night. Both of the tourists are seriously injured.

At 7.30pm, officers from Khao Lak Police Station were informed that a car hit and injured pedestrians in front of Pee Ann’s restaurants on the Phetchakasem Road in the Khuk Kak subdistrict.

Rescue workers and police rushed to the scene where they found 64 year old Vladimir Koci lying in a pool of blood in the right lane. About five metres away, Vladimir’s 50 year old wife Jana Koci Lhotakova was lying in the road, also seriously injured.

Vladimir was able to talk to rescue workers but Jana was not responsive at the time of the crash. Both tourists were taken for urgent treatment at Khao Lak Medical Centre.

Police found a grey Toyota pickup truck with a Bangkok registration plate parked in the middle of the road. The truck’s bonnet, bumper, and side mirrors were badly damaged and glass was scattered all over the floor.

The pickup driver, 52 year old Payak, from Yasothon province in northeast Thailand, was in a state of shock when the police arrived. Payak said he was on his way to visit his son at Patong Hospital when the accident happened.

Superintendent of Khao Lak Police Station Pol. Col. Jirawat Sararam said that Payak was driving alone at around 80 kilometres an hour when he hit the tourists. It was raining and the road was badly lit, causing him to not see the tourists who were crossing the road, said Jirawat.

A 40 year old eyewitness, Suparerk, said he saw the tourists crossing the road. Suparerk saw the crash happen and estimated the pickup driver was going about 80 kilometres per hour.

The driver, Payak, was taken to Phang Nga‘s Khao Lak Police Station for investigation. He tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Police charged him with “reckless driving causing serious injuries to others.”

Police are using CCTV footage that partially captured the accident to help investigate the facts.