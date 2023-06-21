Tragic gasp: Indian man’s nitrogen suicide stuns Pattaya rental scene

Photo via Facebook/ ค้นข่าวnews

An Indian man took his own life by inhaling nitrogen gas in a rental room in Pattaya. He sent an email to a real estate agent before the incident informing them of his plan to commit suicide.

The real estate agent notified Mueang Pattaya Police Station after receiving the email from the Indian man, 30 year old Vibin Vijayakumar, which informed them of his intention to take his own life. The email stated…

“There is the person who died in room number A-129. Please call the police and do not enter the room. Please inform the police to come inside. No one is responsible for my death. I just cannot do this anymore. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. A voice in my head tells me to take my own life and forces me to do things that I do not want to do. I cannot recover from this pain. It is hard. I do not know what to do, so death is my only way out. There is no other option!”

Police officers rushed to the room last night after being notified. They discovered the lifeless body of the Indian man, Vibin, on a chair. He wore a gas mask that was connected to a nitrogen cylinder. His arms and legs were tied to the chair.

The air conditioner was on and no signs of struggle were presented. An empty parcel box was spotted in the room confirming that the deceased planned and ordered the necessary equipment for his tragic act.

Officers believe that Vibin took his own life as he informed the real estate agent in the email. Nevertheless, his body was transferred to the Police General Hospital for an autopsy to identify the real cause of his death.

The real estate agent told KhaoSod that the Indian man moved into the property on May 15. He contacted the agent only when paying his rent. He informed the agent once that he had a mental health issue and urged the agent to check on him in the room if he vanished.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.