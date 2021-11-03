Studying in Phuket As Foreigner – Education Visa

Every year, millions of tourists flock to Phuket for the weather, beaches, culture, food, and shopping. Many of them are long-term guests who have come to spend their vacations here. This country has so many facets that it would be hard to see everything in one or two three-week vacations. Many tourists would prefer to stay in Thailand for a year or more, immersing themselves in everyday life rather than the tourist environment, but have you thought about studying here?

An Education Visa (ED Visa), commonly known as a student visa, is a great way to broaden your horizons and experience Thailand’s rich culture and long history whilst studying.

A Thai Education visa is available for most countries and there is no age restriction, so no matter how old you are it is never too late to learn something new. You can study Thai or English in Thailand for six months or a year with the Education Visa. Although, English language classes are not available for native english speakers.

Students on Education Visas must study 15 hours each week, or 200 hours throughout the length of the 90-day term. An Education Visa is generally valid for 90 days, which means if you wish to extend your education visa to 6 months or a year, you are still required to visit immigration every 90 days (1 visit for 6 month visa and 3 visits for 1 year visa)

If you’re looking to study in Phuket, The Thaigers’ long-time trusted partner Tadoo has recently partnered up with TMT, a Phuket-based visa services company, to provide a number of education visa packages for individuals interested in studying on Phuket’s paradise island.

TMT has a combined experience of over 8 years in the business, making them experts in aiding both international and local visa applicants.

Currently, TMT only works with schools in Phuket; nonetheless, as one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, education visas are in great demand, since it is one of the best options for individuals looking to prolong their stay in Phuket for six months to a year.

“TMT is a fantastic new addition to Tadoo’s network of reputable firms” says Sapir Maton, CEO of Tadoo.

“We pride ourselves on working with only the best service providers in the industry and we are looking forward to introducing more products with TMT in the near future.”

To find out more or apply now – Click here