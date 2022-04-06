Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand’s latest ganja product: marijuana infused fish sauce

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

photo via องค์ชายโด่งดัง น้ำปลาร้าปรุงรสต้มสุก ตรา โกต๋อง Facebook

There are few products left in Thailand that haven’t yet been infused with cannabis since Anutin Charnvirakul’s marijuana mystery tour began. The latest product, marijuana infused fish sauce, debuted at an event in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen last weekend. Yum?

As we have said many times before, products are currently allowed to contain a maximum of 0.2% THC, so don’t expect to get high from dousing your fried rice with this fish sauce.

The product was displayed at Anutin’s latest pit stop on his nationwide series of medical marijuana conferences, held in Isaan’s capital city of Khon Kaen from April 1-3.

Fermented fish company ZKC stole the show with their marijuana infused nam plaa raa (fermented fish sauce), which apparently was very well received at the event.

Talks and demonstrations were given at the conference about how to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand, how to infuse food with cannabis and how to use cannabis as a medicine to treat various illnesses.

ZKC’s funky fermented fish sauce is apparently making its way into major retailers, so keep your eyes peeled for it in stores.

SOURCE: ThaiRath

 

    Tanutam Thawan

