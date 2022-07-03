Connect with us

Thailand Tourism to Boom, is it Asia’s Amsterdam? | Weekend Update

The Thaiger visited a bar in one of the entertainment districts in Bangkok to find a very open and friendly green environment. The PM is very happy with the projected tourist figures for 2022 and cleaning up the cables in Bangkok is a team effort. All this and more on todays Weekend Update.

NAS
2022-07-03 14:17
If ever someone should be prevented from writing headlines to prevent a publication from appearing stupid- this is probably it……….
Cg66
2022-07-03 14:45
Legalising marijuana might seem a nice cosy idea, but Thailand had better prepare itself for an increase in mental illness and psychotic events. In the UK we often find that after a violent incident there is a drugs history. It…
Cg66
2022-07-03 14:56
  https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-10976437/How-Californias-legal-cannabis-dream-public-health-nightmare.html  
Cabra
2022-07-03 15:28
39 minutes ago, Cg66 said: It is a gateway drug and You can bet that it will lead to the consumption of other substances. Pure speculation. You clearly don't understand addiction. The CDC has gone in record saying... "Most people…
Cabra
2022-07-03 15:31
43 minutes ago, Cg66 said: When you smoke opium you produce a residue, which of course has no value. The Americans pretended it had a value Wrong again. Opium dross does have value. Google it. 

