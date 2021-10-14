Thailand Top Stories | TAT suggests dropping the COE to boost tourism | October 14

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: TAT suggests dropping the COE to boost tourism, Samut Prakan inmates sent to work in the industrial sector, Myanmar’s President testified that the military tried to force him to step down, Singapore’s needs a new foreign interference law.

