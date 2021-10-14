Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand Top Stories | TAT suggests dropping the COE to boost tourism | October 14

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: TAT suggests dropping the COE to boost tourism, Samut Prakan inmates sent to work in the industrial sector, Myanmar’s President testified that the military tried to force him to step down, Singapore’s needs a new foreign interference law.

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
NCC1701A
2021-10-14 12:23
OMG I nominate Natty for PM. 😍
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-14 13:22
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: TAT suggests No need to read further...
image
Luigi
2021-10-14 13:42
finally someone understands that the COE is the tool that most stops tourists from returning to Thailand. Ok test before leaving and on arrival, OK insurance but everything else must be eliminated. And soon the consulates to apply for visas,…
image
JohninDubin
2021-10-14 14:48
I never did understand the point of the CoE. It was as if the person who came up with that idea was a fan of "Snakes and Ladders" and thought it would be a good idea to put a snake…
image
diegogg
2021-10-14 15:30
I don't see how a tourist/traveler would accept a test on arrival. What happens if positive?

Trending