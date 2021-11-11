Thailand Top Stories | PM to host unity dinner, MP fights to keep seat on panel | November 11

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Thailand focuses tourism on first-time visitors and India, Palang Pracharath MP fights to keep seat on panel, Thousands protest Covid restrictions in New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to launch a vaccinated travel lane

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.