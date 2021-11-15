Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand Top Stories | More Protests in Bangkok, Truck with 6 million meth pills flees | November 15

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

image
image

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Reopening of bars & nightclubs pushed to Jan 2022, Truck with 6 million meth pills flees police, Protesters march to German Embassy, Vaccinated Singapore residents can travel without quarantine to seven European countries

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-11-14 23:02
Perfect storm is brewing. A lot of desperate people up north, thanks to COVID politics, and immense profit opportunities with illegal drugs. Literally daredevil poor young "cowboys" with not much to lose. Just like in Mexico or Colombia. One could…
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-14 23:49
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: In Chiang Mai, a dramatic drug bust of 6 million meth pills started with the suspect smashing through a roadblock in his truck and ended in a hail of gunfire Don't meth with the police…
image
Jason
2021-11-15 07:34
Good to get so much of this poison off the streets. The man was a drugs runner and prepared to shoot. But where are the ones who make this stuff? And who was he going to deliver it to? Dead…
image
Lowseasonlover
2021-11-15 08:39
1 hour ago, Jason said: Good to get so much of this poison off the streets. The man was a drugs runner and prepared to shoot. But where are the ones who make this stuff? And who was he going…
image
kalyan
2021-11-15 09:03
The Moral of the Story is: 1) There is always a Tip off of such drug in transport. 2) The drug of such quantity is either being manufactured or illegally moved from other countries to Thailand. 3) The Road blocks…

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport29 mins ago

A guide to renting a motorbike in Thailand
Weather40 mins ago

Heavy rain and landslide cause villas at Koh Samui resort to collapse
Cambodia52 mins ago

Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated arrivals from today
Sponsored3 hours ago

Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Drugs1 hour ago

Swiss man arrested on Koh Chang after going on the rampage while high on drugs
Guides1 hour ago

Top 5 things you need to know about Koh Lanta, Krabi
Thailand1 hour ago

Covid-19 still a concern for upcoming Loy Krathong festival
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism1 hour ago

Thai PM “pleased” with increase in tourist numbers since November 1 re-opening
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | More Protests in Bangkok, Truck with 6 million meth pills flees | November 15
Protests2 hours ago

2 anti-government protesters shot in Bangkok as German embassy accepts letter from activists
Good Morning Thailand2 hours ago

Easing of curbs on booze sales, Music festivals | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.131
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Alcohol restrictions to be eased further in Bangkok from tomorrow
Protests13 hours ago

Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
Chiang Mai14 hours ago

Truck with 6 million meth pills flees police, ends in shootout
Tourism16 hours ago

Chiang Mai tourism almost exclusively domestic for now
Tourism18 hours ago

Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending