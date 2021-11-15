Thailand Top Stories | More Protests in Bangkok, Truck with 6 million meth pills flees | November 15

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Reopening of bars & nightclubs pushed to Jan 2022, Truck with 6 million meth pills flees police, Protesters march to German Embassy, Vaccinated Singapore residents can travel without quarantine to seven European countries

