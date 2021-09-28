Thailand Top Stories | Emergency decree extended, Quarantine waved | September 28

Caitlin gives us a covid update as well as all the morning headlines across Thailand and regional headlines around Asia: Mandatory quarantine for vaccinated arrivals reduced, Curfew in dark red provinces reduced by an hour, Myanmar military reported launches air strikes and Typhoon to enter Philippines territory.

