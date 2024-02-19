Thailand teenager’s tragic stabbing leads to police pursuit

Police arrested a Thai man for fatally stabbing a 16 year old boy in the central province of Suphan Buri. Another suspect is still at large.

Officers at U Thong Police Station in the U Thong district of Suphan Buri received a report of the stabbing on the evening of Saturday, February 17. Officers rushed to the scene and discovered a dark blue motorcycle and black Honda Wave, covered in blood and a group of the victim’s friends.

The rescuers took the victim, later identified as 16 year old Chalermchai Muang-im, to U Thong Hospital, but he died on the way. The rescue team reported that he was stabbed on the left side of his chest.

Chalermchai’s friends, aged between 12 and 15, told police that two attackers fled on a motorcycle, a white Honda Wave, after the stabbing. The friends said the conflict started after one of them looked at the two attackers as they rode past on a motorcycle.

According to the deceased’s friends, the two attackers approached them and asked why they were looking at them. Chalermchai, as the oldest member of the group, tried to protect the friends.

“My friends are just young children. It was nothing.”

This seemed to make the attackers angrier and they set about attacking Chalermchai and his friends. Then one of the attackers pulled out a knife and tried to stab a 12 year old boy but he managed to avoid the attack. The attacker then changed targets and stabbed Chalermchai before fleeing the scene.

Chalermchai’s friends revealed that they had never met the attackers before and had no previous conflict with them.

Officers managed to arrest one of the suspects, 26 year old Chaiyana, yesterday, February 18. Chaiyana claimed that he rode the motorcycle and that his friend named Jade was the attacker. Jade is now on the run but an officer said they were confident they would arrest him soon.

Channel 3 reported that Chaiyana and Jade have a history of substance use and this might have played a role in the attack. However, police have not yet confirmed this information.