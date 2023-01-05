Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes

Published

 on 

Thailand and Italy secured joint 9th place in Forbes magazine’s list “Quit Your Job and Move Abroad: 10 Cheapest Places to Live” list published on Monday.

Forbes compiled a list of desirable locations to live aimed not only at retirees but anyone who wants to quit their job, pack up shop and start a new life for an affordable price…

“This is the year to pursue the dream: Quit your job and move to one of the cheapest (and best) places to live in the world, a country where it costs so little you might be able to stop working.”

Experts at International Living, who release an Annual Global Retirement Index, used their extensive knowledge and data to select the top 10 cheapest and most adventurous countries to settle down in.

Thailand was the only Asian destination to make the cut…

Forbes’ Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live 2023

  1. Portugal
  2. Mexico
  3. Panama
  4. Ecuador
  5. Costa Rica
  6. Spain
  7. Greece
  8. France
  9. Italy/Thailand

International Living expert Rachel Devlin explained why Thailand made the Top 10…

“There is no doubt that the allure of Thailand begins with its sun-drenched, warm climate and appeals to those who have a keen sense of adventure and an eye for natural and cultural beauty.”

Devlin attributed Thailand’s charm to its unique history…

“Thailand is the only country in Southeast Asia that wasn’t colonised by any European countries and therefore maintains a culture untouched by any other influences.” 

Thailand is a big place. Where exactly should one move to?

“Its diverse natural beauty means that expats are spread from islands surrounded by emerald waters, the high-rise metropolis of Bangkok or the rice fields and laidback lifestyle of Northern Thailand.” 

Most importantly, what is the cost of living in Thailand?

According to International Living, a couple can expect to spend just US$1,596 per month living in Thailand.

Forbes commended Thailand’s cheap rent rates and cheap real estate

“Foreigners are able to buy condos very easily and there are bargains everywhere. It is possible to buy a two-bedroom condo for under US$30,000.”

“Rentals can be as cheap as US$180 per month if you need something small and quaint.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
KaptainRob
2023-01-05 13:58
Quote “Rentals can be as cheap as US$180 per month if you need something small and quaint.” 6,000 baht = small, never quaint, and is bare-bones accommodation.  15,000 baht and up is more the bottom line for a small (quaint)…
Wackamole
2023-01-05 14:36
Hopefully they are not ordered by cost of living but just a randomly arranged top 10 of places that the author(s) find very cheap. Well it would still be kind of hilarious. Hey everyone do you want to live in…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime10 mins ago

VIDEO: Angry farang chases Thai-French woman who rejected him in Pattaya
Thailand20 mins ago

Man attacked by teenagers on Airport Rail Link train
Crime37 mins ago

Eight found dead with gunshot wounds in a Utah family home
Sponsored8 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thailand47 mins ago

Adult Movie Star on the Quest for a Husband in Thailand | Thailand News Today
Thailand2 hours ago

Drug addict father arrested for killing his 3 year old daughter
Crime2 hours ago

15 year old stabs teen to death at Thai market
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Early Years2 hours ago

Overview of preschool options in Bangkok (2023)
China3 hours ago

Over a quarter of travellers from China test positive in Taiwan
Thailand3 hours ago

Whale shark visits Thailand’s Koh Chang in rare sighting
Thailand3 hours ago

Chiang Mai issues booster shots to get ready for Chinese tourists
Weather4 hours ago

Full moon storms to hit southern Thailand this weekend
World4 hours ago

US Mega Millions jackpot close to US$1 billion
China4 hours ago

Flights between Shanghai and Phuket, Guangzhou and Chiang Mai resume
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes
Economy5 hours ago

Thailand’s real estate sector did not fully recover in 2022
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending