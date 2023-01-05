Thailand
Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes
Thailand and Italy secured joint 9th place in Forbes magazine’s list “Quit Your Job and Move Abroad: 10 Cheapest Places to Live” list published on Monday.
Forbes compiled a list of desirable locations to live aimed not only at retirees but anyone who wants to quit their job, pack up shop and start a new life for an affordable price…
“This is the year to pursue the dream: Quit your job and move to one of the cheapest (and best) places to live in the world, a country where it costs so little you might be able to stop working.”
Experts at International Living, who release an Annual Global Retirement Index, used their extensive knowledge and data to select the top 10 cheapest and most adventurous countries to settle down in.
Thailand was the only Asian destination to make the cut…
Forbes’ Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live 2023
- Portugal
- Mexico
- Panama
- Ecuador
- Costa Rica
- Spain
- Greece
- France
- Italy/Thailand
International Living expert Rachel Devlin explained why Thailand made the Top 10…
“There is no doubt that the allure of Thailand begins with its sun-drenched, warm climate and appeals to those who have a keen sense of adventure and an eye for natural and cultural beauty.”
Devlin attributed Thailand’s charm to its unique history…
“Thailand is the only country in Southeast Asia that wasn’t colonised by any European countries and therefore maintains a culture untouched by any other influences.”
Thailand is a big place. Where exactly should one move to?
“Its diverse natural beauty means that expats are spread from islands surrounded by emerald waters, the high-rise metropolis of Bangkok or the rice fields and laidback lifestyle of Northern Thailand.”
Most importantly, what is the cost of living in Thailand?
According to International Living, a couple can expect to spend just US$1,596 per month living in Thailand.
Forbes commended Thailand’s cheap rent rates and cheap real estate…
“Foreigners are able to buy condos very easily and there are bargains everywhere. It is possible to buy a two-bedroom condo for under US$30,000.”
“Rentals can be as cheap as US$180 per month if you need something small and quaint.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Angry farang chases Thai-French woman who rejected him in Pattaya
Man attacked by teenagers on Airport Rail Link train
Eight found dead with gunshot wounds in a Utah family home
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Adult Movie Star on the Quest for a Husband in Thailand | Thailand News Today
Drug addict father arrested for killing his 3 year old daughter
15 year old stabs teen to death at Thai market
Overview of preschool options in Bangkok (2023)
Over a quarter of travellers from China test positive in Taiwan
Whale shark visits Thailand’s Koh Chang in rare sighting
Chiang Mai issues booster shots to get ready for Chinese tourists
Full moon storms to hit southern Thailand this weekend
US Mega Millions jackpot close to US$1 billion
Flights between Shanghai and Phuket, Guangzhou and Chiang Mai resume
Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes
Thailand’s real estate sector did not fully recover in 2022
Thai holidays in 2023
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Pakistani rapist freed from prison to marry victim
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Thailand gains research base in Antarctica
Thailand makes another travel list: Fodor’s No List
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Economy3 days ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
News3 days ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
-
Thailand2 days ago
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
-
Environment3 days ago
Thailand makes another travel list: Fodor’s No List
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours
-
Featured hotels2 days ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya reveals ugly side of Sin City: rats, rubbish, & rat-arsed
Recent comments: