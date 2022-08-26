Connect with us

Thailand Prepares for Influx of Foreign Criminals this High Season | GMT

Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season. Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill. Woman, 54, gets locked in her bathroom for three days – writes farewell message on the wall before rescue. the wild water flows into the flooding of Jae Hom Hospital, Lampang Province. All this and more on today’s Good Morning Thailand.

Fanta
2022-08-26 03:30
The cops are scared of the competition. 
HiuMak
2022-08-26 07:34
14 hours ago, Thaiger said: Thailand is a beacon for fugitives attempting to slip under the radar. Thai police are worried that when tourist arrivals spike in high season – between October and February – that the country will also…
Rebel
2022-08-26 10:02
It must be a misspelling. They must mean farang turists 🤣
HolyCowCm
2022-08-26 10:18
10 hours ago, Marc26 said: Hate cigarette smoke and also think they are the most selfish/inconsiderate people in the world But thankfully not many cig smokers in Vancouver Then contrast that with NYC, soooo many people smoke, I am constantly…
EdwardV
2022-08-26 10:59
Just wait till they open casinos, they will look back at 2022 with fondness. 

