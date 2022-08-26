Thailand Prepares for Influx of Foreign Criminals this High Season | GMT

Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season. Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill. Woman, 54, gets locked in her bathroom for three days – writes farewell message on the wall before rescue. the wild water flows into the flooding of Jae Hom Hospital, Lampang Province. All this and more on today’s Good Morning Thailand.

