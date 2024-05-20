Thailand plans Formula One circuit near U-Tapao airport by 2028

Picture courtesy of Srettha Thavisin wikipedia page

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced plans to construct a Formula One racing circuit near U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province within the next three to four years. The prime minister shared this vision after meeting with Formula One Group executives in Milan yesterday.

The 62 year old prime minister emphasised the importance of international sporting events for boosting tourism, expressing the government’s intention for Thailand to host the F1 World Championship. Accompanying him at the meeting were Chatchai Phromlert, chairman of PTT Plc, and Kavin Kanjanapas, president of BTS Group Holdings Plc.

PM Srettha explained that PTT is expected to sponsor the construction of the new circuit, while BTS Group Holdings manages the expansive U-Tapao airport compound. The prime minister noted that the delegation received a favourable response from the F1 Group.

“I believe that we and the organisers both want this to happen. I am confident that there will be good news in a few months.”

The proposed circuit aims to host not only F1 and F2 races but also events for young racers. Although specific details have yet to be finalised, the government plans to begin construction of the circuit by 2027 or 2028 at the latest, according to the prime minister.

During his visit to Italy, the Bangkok-born Srettha also toured the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari F1 circuit in Imola, east of Bologna, to gather insights and inspiration for the future Thai circuit, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, PM Srettha has a plan to rename Hua Hin Airport. During a visit to Hua Hin Prime Minister Srettha revealed his support for renaming the airport to Phetch-Hua Hin. This strategic move aims to highlight the adjoining province of Phetchaburi and tap into its potential as a tourist hotspot.

Currently situated in the Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Hua Hin Airport is positioned right on the edge of Cha-am district in Phetchaburi.