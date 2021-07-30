Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | worker camp woes, ‘fake news’ crackdown | July 30

An extension of the sealed construction worker camps problem in greater Bangkok is now looming in Phuket as the local provincial government closes down entry and exit from the ramshackle accommodation areas. Starting today, the Thai government has clamped down on media from spreading fake or distorted news that might cause fear pertaining to the Covid outbreak. Koh Samui’s re-opening plan, Samui Plus, may be cancelled if the Covid-19 situation worsens over the next 2 weeks.

 

Trending