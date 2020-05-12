Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 12 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 12
Thailand’s national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 12
Only 2 new Covid-19 cases have been announced today bringing the national total in Thailand to 3,017 cases.
No additional deaths were reported keeping the accumulated death toll from Covid-19 at 56 cases. One case was a 19 year old Bangkok woman, the other a 51 year old Thai woman from Narathiwat, both had been living with past confirmed cases.
Phuket bus driver shares government quarantine facility with coffin
A bus driver who left Phuket to return to his home city of Trang was left feeling a little, well, uneasy when he realised he would be sharing his government quarantine facilities with a coffin.
The man had left Phuket as part of the exodus of some 50,000 people who headed back to their home provinces after realising there would be no work on the holiday island in the short to medium term.
But when the 27 year old was locked into his quarantine at a temple in Trang he was a little taken aback to find a coffin sitting next to his bed.
Officials say the monks have always kept the coffin in that room as there is no space in the temple. After posting his predicament on social media authorities allowed him to return to his home where he is spending the remainder of his quarantine time.
A 16 year old girl has now come forward in Mukdahan school rape case
Three of the teachers, suspected in a gang rape case against a 14 year old girl at a school in Mukdahan province are now likely to face charges for the sexual assault of a 16 year old student as well.
The teenager has been placed into the custody of the ministry of Social Development and Human Security. Both victims were reportedly raped on a number of occasions over a one-year period starting in March 2019.
The public school has suspended 5 teachers who stand accused of repeated sexual assaults against the 14 year old girl. The 16 year old victim, from the same school, is acting as a witness in the first gang rape case against the younger student. Police say they’ve already collected incriminating evidence against the teachers and the girl’s stories corroborate.
24 people arrested after police raid on Samui bar
22 foreigners and 2 Thai nationals have been arrested at a bar called La Bohemia on the Gulf island of Koh Samui.
All were charged with breaking the emergency decree, which prohibits restaurants selling alcohol and gatherings of people.
A 24 year old Frenchman, identified as the owner of the beer bar, was one of the people arrested, along with 3 Burmese menwere working as waiters, only one had a work permit.
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
We should find out more in the next few days about the next raft of re-opening for Thailand’s businesses.
The provisional list includes shopping malls, community malls, bowling alleys, fitness clubs, amusement parks, beauty salons offering hair-curling and dyeing services as well as nail services, eateries in office buildings, beauty clinics, weight loss clinics, out-door team sport events (but no spectators), public gardens, galleries and Thai foot massage parlours.
But not movie theatres at this stage. Or beaches.
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
A dog rescued from Thailand’s illegal meat trade brought tears to those on the TV show Britain’s Got Talent.
There was silence as the story of Miracle the dog played on a screen to the audience. A photo flashed on the screen of when the dog was crushed in a cage piled high with dogs.
Now, 6 years after the rescue, Miracle is a healthy dog with lots of energy. Miracle’s owner, Amanda Leask from Scotland, now has 40 dogs, 19 of them are rescue dogs.
Miracle did a quick magic trick, bringing out four of his friends that matched photos the judges had picked. Although the magic trick was nice, it was Miracle’s story that made even the stern judge Simon Cowell tear up.
The dog meat trade is an ongoing issue in Asia. The Soi Dog Foundation, a nonprofit organisation in Thailand and based in Mai Khao Phuket, cares for hundreds of dogs rescued from the meat trade. The SDF say the dogs are not humanely killed and many are tortured before being skinned alive because some believe the pain leads to the tenderising of the meat.
There’s a link so you can watch the full performance of Miracle in the story at thethaiger.com
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Major slump in tourists expected this year
It’s not looking to good for Thailand’s tourism industry. This year will have the lowest numbers the country has seen in over a decade, and that’s assuming there’s some reopenings for international travel sometime later in the year.
With the coronavirus pandemic freezing up international travel, the number of foreign tourists are expected to fall by 65% this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, TAT.
Only 14 to 16 million foreign visitors are predicted this year, a dramatic drop from last year’s 39.8 million, TAT says. That’s down by two-thirds which is the lowest it’s been in 14 years. Thailand’s tourism industry is estimated to make up to 20% when all the jobs associated with the broader tourism and hospitality industries are added together.
The TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters that the best case scenario is that domestic tourism will start to improve in June or July, while foreign visitors should come in around October.
That might be wishful thinking considering Thai schools are starting back up in July, some already starting with online classes, and no holiday break planned for the school year’s 8-month new “mega term”. Economists estimate families probably won’t be doing much traveling and will have little disposable income available anyway.
Future travel restrictions will have an impact on any projected numbers, but it’s unclear what those would be. For now, incoming commercial flights are still banned until at least the end of the month to help contain the Covid-19 virus.
Bottomline, predictions are very difficult at the moment as there are so many variable factors – the major one will be tourists’ willingness, or ability, to afford any travel following the huge impact of the pandemic. Also, some countries are still in the midst of their first wave of outbreaks.
SOURCE: Reuters | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Instant noodle exports increase as neighbouring countries stock up
Craving noodles? Seems like many people stuck at home want the cheap and quick meal. Preparation is quick, the price is low, there’s flavours aplenty and they’re easy to find.
Thailand’s exports of instant noodles have gone up this year, the country’s Ministry of Commerce reported yesterday. With ridiculously low prices, a long shelf life and, let’s admit, some pretty good flavors, it makes sense why people are stocking up on cup noodles during the coronavirus pandemic.
Exports grew by 11% with an export value of US$ 57.8 million, the ministry’s Department of Trade Negotiations reported.
Thailand is the third biggest exporter of processed noodles. Over half of Thailand’s noodle exports went to neighbouring south east Asia countries. Cambodia was the largest importer, consuming half of the exports to the region, followed by Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam. Last year Thailand was the third biggest exporter of processed noodles following China and South Korea.
SOURCE: Xinhua
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 12
Today at the daily press conference led by Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, the regular spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, he reported only 2 new Covid-19 cases bringing the national total in Thailand to 3,017 cases. No additional deaths were reported keeping the accumulated toll at 56 cases.
Both confirmed cases were reported to have lived in the same house as previously confirmed cases.
The first case was a 19 year old Thai woman who lived in Bangkok and had a history of close contact with confirmed cases in her family. She fell sick with a fever and diarrhoea on May 5 and then tested positive for the disease when checked into hospital.
The second case was a 51 year old Thai woman who lives in Narathiwat (southern Thailand) and has a history of close contact with a confirmed case. She had mild symptoms and was detected through general testing in her community.
2 previously infected patients were this morning officially discharged from hospital leaving the total number of recovered cases at 2,798.
163 patients remain in hospitals receiving medical treatment related to Covid-19.
Taweesin also reported the number of Thai provinces without any new Covid-19 case in the past 4 weeks rose by 4 to 50. Newly included provinces included in the list were Loei, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga and Satun. There are 76 provinces in Thailand.
Although Phuket had 7 consecutive days without any new cases, on May 10 there were 4 new cases discovered, breaking the streak, but the last two days have been case-free. Read more HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
The end of the annual crop-burning season – Chiang Mai gets some fresh air
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 12
Checkpoint-tech introduced at the Phuket road entry point
Major slump in tourists expected this year
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
Instant noodle exports increase as neighbouring countries stock up
Thailand’s national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 12
Thailand receives 30 million baht shipment of medical PPE from China
6 arrests after attack on Pattaya shop owner and family for refusing to sell alcohol – VIDEO
Phuket bus driver shares government quarantine facility with coffin
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
Health officials say they’re ready for a “second wave” of Covid-19
Survey shows a third of people believe Thailand will be Covid-free in 3-6 months
“Bangkok’s tap water is safe for cooking” – Metropolitan Waterworks
Bangkok police hunt activists who projected slogans onto landmarks of 2010 protests
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
Will Pattaya bar customers want ID tracing and bar girls with masks and gloves?
May 17 target for shopping centres to re-open
Prayut warns Thai Airways that the latest government bailout will be the last
Gamblers arrested, police investigated for ‘negligence’ in Bang Chan
Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew – VIDEO
Unqualified Kalasin rescue volunteer criticised for his handling of crash victim – VIDEO
Speeding ambulance ejects patient on stretcher into Bangkok traffic – VIDEO
Issuing of driving licences suspended during emergency decree
10 arrested in Chon Buri for house party in violation of Emergency Decree
People returning from Phuket to Krabi greeted with 14 day quarantine
German national stabbed to death in central Thailand
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases for fourth day, one new death
Unemployed elephants in Thailand’s north trek home
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Indonesia3 days ago
Bike-riding monkey attacks, drags Indonesian toddler – VIDEO
- Bangkok2 days ago
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
- Crime4 days ago
Issan bricklayer arrested for allegedly murdering wife, hiding her body in concrete pipe
- Business4 days ago
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
- Expats3 days ago
Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Most Thais want restrictions lifted – NIDA poll
- Business14 hours ago
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
- Malaysia2 days ago
Border patrols nab 29 Thais sneaking back from Malaysia