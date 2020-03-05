Thailand News Today, Thursday March 5, 2020 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today, Thursday March 5, 2020
Thailand announces 4 new coronavirus cases, all from Italy or Iran
Thailand today confirmed four new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing its total to 47 since January. All were recent arrivals from Italy or Iran. Reuben Tuck reports…
(Reuben VO)
IT SHOULD BE NOTED that Thailand has recorded only one coronavirus-related fatality
Thailand’s Koh Phangan full moon party cancelled
The next Full Moon Party, scheduled for March 8, has been cancelled.
The memo from the Mayor of Koh Phangan says that the hugely popular monthly party has been cancelled due to fears associated with the Covid-19 virus. The memo also says that there will no further monthly parties until fears over the outbreak pass.
The cancellation of next week’s party will add another challenge to Thailand’s tourism which has been hi hard in the past month as fears over travel and the coronavirus start biting. Tourism provides an estimated 18% of the Thailand’s GDP.
Chinese murderers arrested in Burmese border town
Burmese authorities on the border near Chiang Rai in northern Thailand, have arrested two Chinese men wanted for murder in Thailand.
Two Chinese nationals are two of four men wanted for the murder of Chinese businessman Wang Jun. Police retrieved a suitcase containing Wang’s tied-up body from the Ping River on February 25.
The two were captured in Chiang Rai province.Two other Chinese suspects were handed over to Mae Sai police yesterday by officials from a nearby immigration post. According to police, they confessed to murdering Wang in Pattaya over a business debt.
The four men allegedly committed the crime at a house in Pattaya, using a cord to strangle Wang and then cram his body into a suitcase. They also confessed to stabbing to death Wang’s wife as well. Her body was also put in a suitcase and dumped into the river.
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Thailand’s gaffe-prone Public Health minister, has thrown the holiday plans of thousands into confusion. It follow’s the Minister’s Tuesday night announcement for any new arrivals from 11 destinations to go into self-imposed quarantine. The minister removed his Facebook post hours after posting the announcement but long after Thai media had already published the story.
Then his official Facebook page was taken down altogether.
Tuesday evening’s post said travellers from affected countries would be subjected to a 14 day quarantine “without exceptions”.
The destinations were China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, Singapore, Italy, Iran, Taiwan, and the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau.
When Thai media reached out for comments from the Minister yesterday, Anutin denied any knowledge about the matter.
“I’m also wondering how the document ended up there, since I haven’t signed it. (well, that’s HIS signature on the bottom of the letter). I need to look back into the issue before making changes.”
When asked directly why he deactivated his Facebook account after publishing the official memos from the Health Department, Anutin laughed and attempted to deflect the question onto another topic.
The Thai finance and tourism ministries announce stimulus packages
Both the Thai Finance Ministry and the tourist and sports ministries have foreshadowed bug stimulus packages aimed at stimulating the local economy and Thai tourism due to the economic slump caused over coronavirus fears.
The finance minster said the measures will assist “all sectors of Thai society currently affected by the Covid-19 situation”, which arrived at the same time as an economic slowdown, an export slump and drought. He says that over 14 million Thai people, already classified as low-income earners, will receive the money.
Meanwhile the Sports and Tourism minister is putting the finishing touches on a five billion baht package that will stimulate domestic tourism and involve incentives for Thais to spend at least one night outside their home province.
Coronavirus
Health minister won’t say why quarantine order deleted, Facebook account inactive
Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday declined to explain why he removed an order requiring people arriving from 9 countries and 2 Chinese territories designated as high risk areas for the Covid-19 virus to be placed in self-quarantine. According to the quickly deleted document posted on his official Facebook page (now inactive), the nine destinations are “disease areas” and people arriving in Thailand from them could be subject to health measures. He also added his own message that such measures would include a compulsory quarantine.
“Everyone arriving from these nine countries, which have been declared ‘disease areas’ will have to self-quarantine for 14 days without exception. We will fight through this together.”
The countries and territories mentioned are Germany, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy, and Iran.
But just hours after the announcement appeared, the post, and Anutin’s entire page, became inaccessible for no apparent reason.
Despite his clearly visible signature, Anutin, who is also deputy PM, denied any knowledge.
“I’m also wondering how the document ended up there, since I haven’t signed it. It’s still in my room,” Anutin said. “I have to revise it again because the issue of undocumented Thai workers returning from South Korea just came in. I need to look back into the issue before making changes.”
When a reporter pressed him on why he deactivated his Facebook account after publishing the post, Anutin chuckled and tried to divert the question:
“My son wants me to rest,” Anutin said. “In fact, I have many Facebook accounts to communicate with the public. Some of the posts were written by myself, while others by my team.”
The post was shared at least 900 times before it was deleted, and was widely picked up by both Thai and foreign media outlets including CNN, causing much confusion for some travelers.
It's not Anutin's first gaffe related to his communications. In February, he raised many eyebrows by suggesting foreign tourists who don't wear face masks in Thailand "should be kicked out." He later apologised for the remark and only Tuesday said face masks are "not necessary."
Coronavirus
Thailand announces 4 new coronavirus cases, all from Italy or Iran
“There is still no sign of true community spread in Thailand.”
Thailand has confirmed four new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing its total to 47 since January. All were recent arrivals from Italy or Iran. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Disease Control made the announcement in a news conference today.
The new cases are:
- A 29 year old Italian man who arrived in Thailand on March 1 and was diagnosed with the virus at a hospital in Chon Buri province the following day.
- A 42 year old male Thai office worker who returned from Italy on March 2 and was diagnosed with the virus on March 3, also in a Chon Buri hospital.
- A 22 year old Chinese male student who was screened with symptoms while in transit at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, traveling from Iran to China.
- A 20 year old Thai male student who arrived from Iran on February 27 and was diagnosed with the virus in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat March 2.
Thailand has recorded one coronavirus-related fatality, a man who apparently recovered from the virus but had medical complications from dengue fever. 31 patients have recovered and returned home, and 15 are still being treated in hospitals.
Suwannachai confirmed all of today’s cases and said their contacts are being traced.
Tourism
Thai tourism ministry proposes 5 billion baht in tourist stimulus packages
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says he will propose new domestic travel stimulus packages valued at 5 billion baht this Friday. The Minister says the aim is to cushion the impact of the coronavirus for the tourism service sector across the country. The Minister says that domestic tourism is “the priority during this difficult time. The government should implement the plan to accelerate domestic travel activities, giving local travellers more purchasing power.”
He says the aim is to stimulate expenditure of 25 billion baht in the Thai economy.
In the proposals, the government will offer 1,000 baht each to 5 million local travellers via the Pao Tang mobile app from Krungthai Bank to buy tour packages to areas outside their home province, conditional that they stay at least one night away from their home province.
“Each province will receive a different quota amount based on population. Tourists have to start their trips at their hometowns.”
The package mirrors a successful stimulus package when the Phase One packages rolled out in late September last year.
“The Tourism Authority of Thailand and tourism associations nationwide will come up with the tour packages, generating income for buses, hotels, restaurants, shops and tourism destinations.”
The ministry estimates the coronavirus pandemic will taper off after Songkran (3rd week of April)… “and hopefully be under complete control from June”.
There has also been talks with the Education Ministry to delay the new school semester from May “to create a flow of tourists, particularly families that may benefit from a longer school break”.
Meanwhile the TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says domestic travellers are still hesitant, “so the TAT has to find solutions to refresh their sentiment”.
On Tuesday night the Public Health Ministry issued an announcement for China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, Singapore, Italy, Iran, Taiwan, and the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau, listing them as “high-risk zones” for the virus. The edict, announcing travel restrictions for people coming from, or passing through, these destinations, was removed from the Public Health minister’s Facebook page a few hours later (indeed the minister’s entire Facebook page has been taken down). But the botched announcement has caused a lot of confusion.
But the president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, Vichit Prakobgosol, says that the announced policy may help stop the Covid-19 spread within Thailand, but “the lack of concrete control measures has created a panic among international tourists”.
Mr Vichit said the government has to signpost notices early for operators to prepare their businesses and inform their customers in advance to avoid any confusion, according to Bangkok Post.
Thailand announces 4 new coronavirus cases, all from Italy or Iran
Thailand's Koh Phangan full moon party cancelled
Chinese murderers arrested in Burmese border town
Thai tourism ministry proposes 5 billion baht in tourist stimulus packages
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his 'travel restrictions' document
