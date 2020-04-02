Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Hosted by Tim Newton
Thailand confirms 104 new coronavirus cases (Thursday)
Thailand now has at total of 1,875 Covid-19 coronavirus cases, another drop in newly announced cases.
104 new cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours and 3 more patients died. Total deaths now stand at 15. This continues a hopeful trend of new cases in Thailand dropping as restrictions tighten across the country. 120 new cases were reported yesterday, 127 on Tuesday.
Bangkok, Phuket order convenience stores closed overnight to battle virus
To fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Bangkok’s convenience stores and food shops will be closing overnight. They will be closed from midnight to 5am, effective from now until end of April.
• All public and private parks in communities, housing estates and condos will also be closed from tomorrow until April 30.
• Official document services, usually performed at district offices, will also be suspended (except for the issuance of birth and death certificates, marriage registrations, divorce certificates and approval of household certificate and ID card copies).
• The Interior Ministry has extended the validity of expired ID cards until the end of July.
• Rents paid by vendors in 10 markets owned by City Hall will be waived until the situation has returned to normal.
Meanwhile, down south in Phuket, island officials have taken similar measures.
All 24 hour convenience stores must close from 8pm to 3am until April 30, and all motorbike shops are ordered closed. Violators face up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht
Thai Airways goes into hibernation until end of May, others ground fleets too
After a decade of financial struggles and corporate upheaval, Thailand’s national flag carrier, Thai Airways, with a previous reputation as one of Asia’s premier airlines, is ceasing all flights for a period of at least two months.
The once proud airline made the initial announcement a week ago, suspending some flights at that time. Then the acting president said yesterday that employees have been asked to take two months off from tomorrow until May 31. Some staff salaries are being reduced by 10-50%.
Phuket rooftop party busted, drugs seized
Police have arrested 9 foreigners and 5 Thai women for partying in Patong in violation of orders against gathering in crowds, to control the spread of coronavirus disease. They were arrested on the rooftop of a rental house on Sirirat Road in Patong last night after police received a complaint about a loud party. Those arrested included Australians, British, Americans, Ukrainians and Thais.
Police officers seized 4 grams of cannabis and 0.94 gram of cocaine. They also seized several bottles of liquor and loudspeakers.
Thailand’s food delivery services are booming
Whilst most businesses have been turned upside down by the disruptions caused by the Thai government’s reaction to Covid-19, at least one business is booming at this crazy time.
With restaurants closed to sit-down customers, the delivery services are providing a valuable service getting food to customers stranded at home whilst applying social distancing for the safety of their drivers and hungry customers.
Last year Kasikorn Bank Research reported that Thailand's food delivery business in 2019 was worth 33-35 billion baht, up 14% from the previous year. Now most of the Food Panda and Grab Food drivers are anecdotally reporting their business is up 100% compared to a few weeks ago, sometimes making 15 deliveries over a two hour period.
