Thailand News Today – Monday, March 30 | The Thaiger

136 more virus cases confirmed in Thailand as outbreak spreads out of Bangkok

A spokesman for the country’s newly formed Covid-19 Situation Administration Thailand confirmed 136 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today.

This raises the total number of infections to 1,524. Deaths in the Kingdom remain at 7. As of yesterday, 54% of Covid-19 infections were found outside Bangkok with a growing trend of additional infections in the provinces.

The number of newly infected health department personnel yesterday was 8.

14 million Thai’s crash online registration for 5,000 baht cash handout

It is estimated that 14 million Thai citizens have registered for the government’s measure for a ‘cash hand out’ to self-employed, freelancers and part-timers.

And they’ve crashed the government’s website with all the traffic. The number of people registering was 4 times greater than the government’s initial predictions.

The number of people who had registered reached 14 million yesterday morning, not bad when the total population of Thailand is around 66 million. The program had opened on Saturday evening for online registration.

Fortress Phuket. The island closes off Sarasin Bridge and boating traffic, except supplies

Phuketians, you are now marooned on a tropical island. Well, almost…

Last night the Phuket Governor rolled out another level of lockdowns for the southern island. There are a few exceptions.

• Sarasin Bridge, the bridge linking Phuket to Phang Nga province and the mainland, is now closed.

• No boat traffic in or out of Phuket, except cargo with food and medical supplies.

• The airport remains open for domestic and international flights, but only until April 10.

• The new closures are in force until April 30.

Additionally, all beaches on the island are now closed until the end of April and everyone is required to wear a face mask when in public spaces or shopping.

Red hazardous waste bins spring up in Bangkok for used masks, tissue

Used face masks and tissue paper are now classified as hazardous waste during this Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, at least in Bangkok.

Bangkok’s governor is urging people to dispose of used face masks properly, using the new red bins which are designated for hazardous waste. He said “this also includes facial tissue used to wipe noses or bodily fluids.”

It remains to be seen whether other urban areas will follow Bankok’s example.

Air pollution levels remain critical around northern Thailand

Air pollution across the upper North of Thailand remains at critical levels. And it’s been unpleasantly hot there as well.

Authorities are monitoring almost 400 active hotspots and in and around Chiang Mai province, many still burning as of this afternoon. The air quality did not improve this morning, with air quality recordings “very unhealthy” to “hazardous”. Temperature in Chiang Mai today, is again 40 with more of the same on the way this week.