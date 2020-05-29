Thailand
Thailand News Today – Friday, May 29
Thailand Covid-19 figures
11 new cases of Covid-19 virus in Thailand, same as yesterday. Of the number, all were reported as imported cases coming from Kuwait.
All were Thai nationals returning from overseas and have been placed into a mandatory 14 day state quarantine. For the 4th day in a row, Thailand has announced zero locally transmitted cases.
Radio station gunman confesses, faces murder charges, death penalty
The gunman who allegedly shot 3 of his coworkers at a public radio station is facing murder charges and the death penalty if convicted.
The 59 year old was an electrician and TX technician at the station. He apparently lashed out after problems with his coworkers at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand in the northern Phitsanulok province. Amongst those killed were the station manager and fellow technicians at the station. Police say he brought two guns to the station to commit the crime.
Pattaya curfew breaker drowns
A 41 year old Thai man in Pattaya has drowned, apparently attempting to avoid arrest for breaking Thailand’s national curfew.
He was pronounced dead after being found by local fishermen floating off the shore of Pattaya Beach yesterday. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident near the Bali Hai Pier around noon.
A relative told police that the went out at about at 3am for squid fishing, knowing that he was breaking the curfew. It’s been speculated that he was afraid of being arrested and fined, so he jumped into the water to hide and subsequently drowned.
Haunted hospital wheelchair. Ghost? Or the wind?
An empty wheelchair at an Udon Thani Thailand hospital, moving all by itself, has some locals claiming it could be a mischievous ghost.
Now, the hospital is even planning a prayer event to honour the wheelchair’s deceased owner to put the spirit at peace.
Footage of the supposedly haunted wheelchair has done the rounds on the internet. Some of the hospital staff believe it was the ghost of its former owner who died at the hospital, moving the wheelchair around.
Other, more sceptical viewers, say it might have been the wind. Meanwhile a Buddhist ceremony is being organised and the wheelchair’s brakes checked.
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Thai Airways’ recent declaration of bankruptcy and debt rehabilitation has left many holders of unused tickets up in the air.
The carrier grounded its fleet in early April, and now claims that they’re unable to refund tickets purchased since. The value of these tickets is estimated to be around 24 billion baht.
But the airline does promises to return the money within 6 months. Ticket holders may also change the dates of flights as well without penalty fees.
The national carrier has announced on its website that it will resume operations in July, as borders slowly begin to reopen and passengers start returning. But the CAAT has the borders closed to international flights until at least the end of June and the arrangements for foreign flights into Thailand after that time are yet to be announced.
First female doctor in Thailand celebrated by Google
If you do any search on Google today you’ll see a graphic of a doctor holding a baby. The image is of Thailand’s first female doctor, Margaret Lin Xavier, and today marks her 122nd birthday.
Xavier was an expert in obstetrics and gynaecology. She opened a private clinic with her sister who was a pharmacist. Many times she would treat women for free who couldn’t afford care as well as sex workers.
She studied over seas but moved back to Thailand in 1924 when she was 26 years old and started working as an obstetrician at the Thai Red Cross and Chulalongkorn Hospital. She was the first Thai woman to earn a medical degree and practice in the country.
Although she died in 1932 due to encephalitis, her work opened the door for women in the medical field.
The Thaiger salutes this pioneer in Thai obstetrics and gynaecology, Margaret Lin Xavier.
Transport
Nakhonchaiair to resume interprovincial bus services from Monday
In a move bound to thrill many Thais stranded away from their home provinces by the Covid-19 crisis and the Emergency Decree, interprovincial buses operated by Nakhonchaiair will resume service from Monday. The company’s CEO made the announcement today.
She added that social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in the seating of passengers, all of whom who will also be required to wear masks or face shields. She also said passengers will have to register on the ThaiChana mobile application before boarding the buses.
Kruawan added that every passenger will be screened for temperature, while all frequently touched areas such as toilets, walkways, handrails, chairs and ticket counters will be disinfected every hour.
On Tuesday, state sponsored Transport Company announced it was maintaining its ban on services to the southern provinces and journeys of more than 300 kilometres. It did not say when services will resume. The company was expected to resume services from Bangkok to Koh Samui, Phuket and Trang from June 1.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Fire destroys construction camp in eastern Thailand – VIDEO
A fire has destroyed a construction camp in the town of Si Racha in the eastern province of Chon Buri, with more than 300 workers escaping injury. According to The Pattaya News, the fire broke out early yesterday morning, around 9am, and most of those living at the site had already left for work.
The blaze swiftly tore through the camp, destroying between 150 and 200 of the temporary homes where the workers, many of them migrants, are housed. Most of the 300 workers who live there were already at work and those still at home were able to escape without harm.
Fire decimates construction camp in Si Racha, none injured.
Video of today's fire at a construction camp in Si Racha that housed over three hundred mostly migrant workers. Luckily, no one was injured. It is believed a short circuit caused the fire, according to Bo Win area firefighters.
Posted by The Pattaya News on Thursday, 28 May 2020
The local fire department and police attended the scene, where it took nearly 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Officials say they suspect it was started by a short circuit somewhere, but a full investigation is being launched to confirm the exact cause.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Expats
Foreigners with work permits to be allowed back into Thailand on case by case basis
Foreigners with work permits or permission from the Labour Ministry (and other some other government agencies) will be allowed to enter the country after registration, under phase 3 of the lockdown relaxation, which begins Monday. The Foreign Ministry made the announcement today.
The Foreign Ministry has told Thailand’s foreign chambers of commerce about the relaxation. Eligible foreign nationals are invited to apply at Thai Embassies in their home countries. They must have health insurance covering Covid-19 treatment valued at at least 3 million baht and a health certificate. They will also be subject to 14 day quarantine on entry to Thailand, either in a state facility or in a private facility, at their own cost.
“Permission to enter does not cover all groups as, we are proceeding step by step.”
Here are the details of the letter sent to all foreign chambers of commerce in Thailand…
1. The Royal Thai Government’s invocation of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations BE2548 (2005) (No I) dated 25 March BE2563 (2020) to control the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19), closes the entry into the Kingdom of non-Thai nationals, in accordance with the laws on communicable diseases and immigration. However, clause 3 of the Regulation issued under the said Emergency Decree, also allows non-Thai nationals who either possess a valid work permit or have already been granted permission from a Thai government agency to work in the Kingdom, to apply for permission to enter the Kingdom.
2. It is, however, requested that only those in urgent need to enter the Kingdom submit an application for entry. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in consultation with the Board of Investment and the Ministry of Labour, will consider all requests for entry on a case by case basis, taking into account urgency and economic importance, among others.
3. The procedure for non-Thai nationals who wish to submit an application for entry are as follows:
3.1 Contact the Royal Thai Embassy or the Royal Thai Consulate-General in their country of departure to apply for ‘Certificate of Entry into the Kingdom of Thailand” at least 10 working days before the date of intended departure. The applicants must present:
(1) a copy of his work permit or copy of a letter of permission issued by a Thai Government agency (in most cases, by the Ministry of Labour) to work in Thailand;
(2) a valid health insurance policy covering all expenditures of medical treatment, including Covid-19 worth at least 100,000 US dollars.
3.2 The Thai Embassy/Consulate-General will forward the application to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok. If the application is approved, the Thai Embassy/Consulate-General will be instructed to issue the “Certificate of Entry into the Kingdom of Thailand” and appropriate visa to the applicant.
4. At the port of departure/embarkation (eg airline check-in counter), the approved applicant is required to present (I) a “Certificate of Entry into the Kingdom of Thailand” issued by the Royal Thai Embassy Consulate-General; (II) a completed and signed “Declaration Form” obtained from the Embassy/Consulate-General; (III) a “Fit to Fly Health Certificate” issued no more than 72 hours before departure; and (IV) health insurance covering all expenditures of medical treatment, including Covid-19, while traveling to Thailand in an amount of at least 100,000 US dollars.
5. Upon entry into the Kingdom, non-Thai nationals will be subjected to a 14-day state quarantine at a government-designated Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) facility at their own expenses, and obliged to comply with the government’s disease prevention measures pursuant to clause 11 of the Regulation issued under Section 9 of the said Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
