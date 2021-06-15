Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Covid vaccine for foreigners, PM “not going anywhere”, Boss update | June 15

Thaiger

Published 

3 mins ago

 on 

The Covid-19 vaccination website for foreign residents is apparently working again after an alleged data leak yesterday, The Thai PM is fending off near-daily calls for his resignation, insisting he’s going nowhere before the end of his term in office, Boss was driving, at least 10 people may face investigation regarding Red Bull heir case, and The CCSA is monitoring and carrying out pro-active Covid-19 testing in certain areas around Bangkok.

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Covid vaccine for foreigners, PM “not going anywhere”, Boss update | June 15
Best of17 mins ago

Top 8 Affordable Hotels to stay in Bangkok
Thailand29 mins ago

Central Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Best of35 mins ago

Top 5 secret islands and beaches in Thailand
Best of57 mins ago

5 best national parks in Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Best of1 hour ago

10 best fruits and vegetables in Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

3 dead in 3 truck crash in Surat Thani
Thailand2 hours ago

Bangkok Post and Fazwaz join together to galvanise property listings platform
Bangkok3 hours ago

CCSA has yet to begin talks on lifting alcohol ban at Bangkok restaurants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Yala enters lockdown today
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai police say they’ve gathered “strong evidence” on transnational drug trade
Phuket3 hours ago

Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
Thailand4 hours ago

More than 100 cats rescued from owner
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: Cumulative case count exceeds 200,000; provincial totals
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending