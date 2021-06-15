Thailand News Today | Covid vaccine for foreigners, PM “not going anywhere”, Boss update | June 15

The Covid-19 vaccination website for foreign residents is apparently working again after an alleged data leak yesterday, The Thai PM is fending off near-daily calls for his resignation, insisting he’s going nowhere before the end of his term in office, Boss was driving, at least 10 people may face investigation regarding Red Bull heir case, and The CCSA is monitoring and carrying out pro-active Covid-19 testing in certain areas around Bangkok.

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates