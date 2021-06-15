Connect with us

Thailand

Central Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

The high profile restructuring plan to tackle Thai Airways International’s around 400 billion baht debt was approved by the Central Bankruptcy Court today. While the pandemic hit airlines across the globe, Thai Airways has been recording losses for nearly a decade. The record loss of 141.2 billion baht posted last year prompted the struggling airline to file for bankruptcy protection.

The national carrier made what’s considered a catastrophic decision when they purchased 10 Airbus A340 aircraft for 100 billion baht back in 2003 and 2004. With higher maintenance and fuel costs on the wide-bodied passenger jets, the airline lost money on every flight. Following the airline’s filing for bankruptcy protection and debt restructuring, numerous people from the airline were accused of mismanagement and corruption that led to massive losses.

The debt restructuring plan was approved by creditors last month. The initial May 28 court hearing had been postponed after 2 creditors filed complaints and the airline was ordered by the court to submit more information on the plan. The Central Bankruptcy Court in Bangkok says it approved the plan which covers the airline’s 400 billion baht debt, relying heavily on debt extensions and debt-to-equity conversions. The court did not make any changes to the plan.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand20 seconds ago

Central Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan
Best of6 mins ago

Top 5 secret islands and beaches in Thailand
Best of28 mins ago

5 best national parks in Phuket

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand51 mins ago

Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Best of54 mins ago

10 best fruits and vegetables in Thailand
Thailand54 mins ago

3 dead in 3 truck crash in Surat Thani
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok Post and Fazwaz join together to galvanise property listings platform
Bangkok2 hours ago

CCSA has yet to begin talks on lifting alcohol ban at Bangkok restaurants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Yala enters lockdown today
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai police say they’ve gathered “strong evidence” on transnational drug trade
Phuket3 hours ago

Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
Thailand3 hours ago

More than 100 cats rescued from owner
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: Cumulative case count exceeds 200,000; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai amulets come to blockchain, blessed by grandmaster of spells and charms
Thailand5 hours ago

Dogs from Thailand and more than 100 countries banned from US due to risk of rabies
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending