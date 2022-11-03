Thailand News Today | Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash

Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash



A well-known Australian surfboard designer has died after crashing his motorcycle

in Chonburi.

Kym Thompson smashed into an electricity pole while avoiding a truck turning at

a junction on November 1. CCTV shows how Thompson was flung from his bike

and skidded along the road.

Thompson had died at the scene, having broken his neck, arms, and legs in the

accident.

His bike was found near the site, with its bodywork severely damaged.

According to an eyewitness, Kym was dodging the trailer at the intersection. The

motorcycle was traveling very fast.

Thompson, from Torquay, Victoria, set up the surf brand Water Cooled in the

In the 1970s, before moving to Thailand, he worked with the local brand Cobra.

Designing surfboards was Thompson’s life’s work, everything from single-fin

boards to multi-fin configurations.

From the age of 15, Thompson made designing surfboards his life’s work,

designing and shaping everything from single-fin boards to multi-fin

configurations. Thompson began shaping longboards, and as the shortboard era

took hold, he transitioned his designs to meet the market’s demands.

A funeral service will be held for Thompson at Samnak Bok temple in Chonburi

before his cremation on November 6.

Police chief says no reports of gambling dens in Bangkok

Thailand’s new national police chief says there have been no reports of gambling

dens in Bangkok since he was appointed as chief on October 1. This was in

response to a group of gamblers who claimed that there are over 100 gambling

dens that operate throughout the capital city.

The gamblers claimed they were abducted and physically abused at a

venue on Pradit Manutham road last week. The group complained to the police. They said they were extorted out of

over 5 million baht after winning at the site.

But when police raided the alleged crime site, they reportedly found no

evidence of gambling.

However, the chief, Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, noted that gambling

claims call for a serious investigation. Chief Damrongsak said that if police have

clear evidence, lawbreakers will be arrested and punished. He urged people with

information on dens to submit complaints to the police.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner also said that there are currently no

gambling clubs operating in Bangkok.

Most forms of gambling are illegal in Thailand, yet, reports of gambling busts

regularly make headlines across the country.

Thailand to serve noodles with sandworm sauce at APEC meeting



Thailand plans to welcome the globe’s most eminent leaders and dignitaries at the

upcoming APEC meeting with some noodles and sandworm sauce.

Thailand is the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2022 at the

Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok between November 18

and 19, and it plans to serve up a rare treat.

The kingdom held a cooking competition to find the best Thai dishes to be served at the

APEC meeting. The plates served promise to be varied, healthy, and environmentally

friendly.

The food will also highlight local wisdom and add value to unique Thai ingredients.

-The eight dishes selected for the event are:

-Spicy rice and chickpea salad with vegetables in five colors

-Egg-white ramen

-Kale and passionfruit sherbet

-Vegan steamed fish in red curry

-Khanom Chan or sweet layer cake with less sugar and more fibers and probiotics

-Plant-based croquettes with red curry

-Ice cream made from crickets’ protein

-Noodles with sandworm sauce

The noodles with sandworm sauce were the idea of a food design team named Gifted.

Taste reported Thairath. The official name for them is Thai Style Noodles with

OmegaBalaz Sauce.

The noodles look similar to Thai boat noodles, which have a thick black soup made from

pig blood. However, the noodles from Gifted Taste used sandworm sauce instead of pig

blood.

Suradate Thammakun, from Gifted Taste, told the media that sandworms could be found on

the beaches of both the Andaman and Thai Gulf sides. The worms bury themselves under

the sand and help eliminate the natural waste on a beach.

Suradate said their science lab found 49 nutrients in the sandworms, and the protein found

in them is 50% higher than salmon, adding that the worms also have three to four times

more omega fats than salmon. Suradate revealed he plans to create supplement food from

the sandworms and export it internationally. He believes he can earn 100 million baht

from the products within a year.

69 flights have been rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai International Airport has rescheduled 69 flights to avoid danger from flying

objects during the Lantern Festival between November 8 and 9. The airport has canceled

The Lantern Festival or Yi Peng Festival in Chaing Mai is a Thai northern cultural

activity involving locals flying lanterns into the sky to ask for forgiveness from the

Goddess of Water, who Thais call Phra Mae Kong Ka, and worship Buddha. Locals also

believe that their bad luck disappears with flying lanterns.

Flying lanterns are a danger to aircraft trying to land, so the government has

taken precautions to maintain the region’s traditional culture and the safety of those in the

sky and on the ground.

To plan an activity or event like a Lantern Festival, organizers must ask for permission

from the district chief 30 days in advance and notify Chiang Mai International Airport or

Chiang Mai Air Traffic Control Tower 14 days in advance.

The Air Navigation Safety Zone, or airspace above the airport and nearby areas, does not

allow lanterns to float in the area. The area covers six districts in Chiang Mai.

For passengers’ safety, Chiang Mai International Airport staff investigate the area around

the airport ten times a day. Officials also monitor and remove any lanterns that might have

accidentally fallen into the aviation area.

Anyone who fails to follow the rules and conditions according to the Air Navigation Act

could face imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

And now you are up to date with the headlines around Thailand. See you again tomorrow.

