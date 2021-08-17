Thailand
Thailand News Today | 7+7 approved for Phuket, new record Covid deaths | August 17
Police deny claims that live ammunition was shot at protesters on Sunday night outside Bangkok’s Din Daeng police station. The government is seeking to press charges against red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar over protests in Bangkok on Sunday. Phuket is instituting new measures as ordered by the provincial communicable disease committee. 239 coronavirus-related deaths, a new record high, and 20,128 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the CCSA. Yesterday, the CCSA approved a proposal to set the minimum stay at 7 days, down from the previous 14.
