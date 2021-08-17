Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | 7+7 approved for Phuket, new record Covid deaths | August 17

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Police deny claims that live ammunition was shot at protesters on Sunday night outside Bangkok’s Din Daeng police station. The government is seeking to press charges against red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar over protests in Bangkok on Sunday. Phuket is instituting new measures as ordered by the provincial communicable disease committee. 239 coronavirus-related deaths, a new record high, and 20,128 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the CCSA. Yesterday, the CCSA approved a proposal to set the minimum stay at 7 days, down from the previous 14.

 

