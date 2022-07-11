Thailand flies flags at half-mast today in memory of Shinzo Abe

Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered all government agencies and state enterprises to fly their flags to half-mast today in memory of former-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while campaigning in the city of Nara in western Japan on Friday. The request was announced this morning by government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

PM Prayut has asked all government agencies to keep their Thai flag at half-mast all day today, July 11, to mourn the longest serving Japanese Prime Minister in history, Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot at around 11:30am on Friday.

Tomorrow, PM Prayut will travel to the Embassy of Japan in Bangkok to officially pay his respects to the late Japanese ex-leader. PM Prayut has already publicly expressed his deepest condolences to Shinzo Abe’s family and the people and government of Japan for their great loss, according to the government spokesperson.

Shinzo Abe played an important role in boosting political relations between Japan and Thailand. In 2013, Shinzo Abe was the first Japanese leader to visit Thailand in 11 years.

The former Japanese leader’s assassination shocked the world, not only because of Shinzo Abe’s popularity but because gun violence is extremely uncommon in Japan.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in memory of Shinzo Abe…

Shinzo Abe will be remembered as “a true friend of Thailand, who was committed to nurturing the warm ties of friendship and cooperation between Thailand and Japan in all dimensions.”

SOURCE: KhaoSod