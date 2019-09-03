Thailand by numbers | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Road deaths

Thailand by numbers

The National Economics and Social Development Council have prepared some snapshot infographics which provide a window into Thai society at the moment. The stats have been prepared from information relating to Q2 this year. Key facts are…

• Thai people reading more than they were four years ago

• People are moving away from the agricultural sector and into blue and white collar jobs

• People are official complaining more to authorities

• Thailand is #1 in ASEAN and #9 in the world for annual road deaths per capita

• Thais are drinking more alcohol and using more illicit drugs but smoking habits haven’t changed

• Teenage pregnancy is a rising problem

• Thailand is spending more to eradicate human trafficking

 

Bangkok

Two people and 1,000 chickens die in Pathum Thani collision

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 23, 2019

By

Two people and 1,000 chickens die in Pathum Thani collision | The Thaiger

PHOTO: คนช่วยคน จ.ปทุมธานี สายด่วน 1669

Two trailer trucks have collided in Pathum Thani, to the north of Bangkok, killing two people and around 1,000 chickens.

The driver and a female passenger were heard screaming for help as their vehicle burst into flames. The chicken were being transported in the back of the truck.

Police were alerted at 3.10am about the incident on the Thanya Buri-Wang Noi road at an intersection in Moo 5 village of the Klong Luang district. Fire fighters took about an hour to contain the blaze. The charred bodies of the driver and his female passenger were found in the cabin of the truck.

The Nation reports that the trailer truck smashed into the back of another truck that had stopped at a red light.

25 year old Siripong Malimart, the driver of the 10 wheel truck waiting at the traffic lights, told police that he was also carrying chickens from Chaiyaphum to Chon Buri’s Si Racha district and had stopped at the red light when the other truck slammed into his truck.

According to The Nation, he said he turned the emergency lights on and stepped on the brake now and then so that vehicles behind him could see the brake lights. He said he did not understand why the trailer truck hit the rear of his truck apparently at full speed.

Police suspect that the trailer truck driver dozed off at the wheel.

SOURCE: The Nation

Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai collision kills truck driver, injures several Chinese tourists

May Taylor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 23, 2019

By

Chiang Rai collision kills truck driver, injures several Chinese tourists | The Thaiger

A tourist bus with 19 Chinese tourists on board was heading to the White Temple of Chiang Rai yesterday, when it was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck. The truck driver was killed instantly, and several bus passengers were rushed to hospital with injuries.

Chiang Rai collision kills truck driver, injures several Chinese tourists | News by The Thaiger

It comes less than a week after 10 Italian tourists were injured, one seriously, in northern Thailand when their bus skidded off the road and overturned.

In this latest incident, the bus was carrying 19 Chinese tourists, including 3 children. One of the passengers sustained a fractured shoulder, while others were fortunate to escape with minor injuries. The passengers are currently being assisted by the Chinese Consulate General.

Thailand already has a notorious reputation for road traffic accidents and this latest collision is certainly not going to help that. The police are investigating to determine the cause.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Laos

Minister orders investigation into head-on collision in Sa Kaew killing 11

May Taylor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Minister orders investigation into head-on collision in Sa Kaew killing 11 | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Following a collision between an articulated truck and a passenger van killing 11 people and injured 4 yesterday morning, the Transport Minister is calling for an investigation. The accident happened in Sa Kaew province, about 200 kilometres east of Bangkok.

Thai PBS reports that the van driver was among those killed, crushed to death behind the steering wheel. While the GPS system showed he was not speeding, investigators speculate he may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The crash totally destroyed the front of the van, although the truck was not badly damaged. The passengers were all from Laos, travelling to Bangkok from Svannakhet provice for visa renewals.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says unroadworthy vehicles account for 2.9% of accidents, with unfit drivers being the cause of 72%.

The minister said that the Land Transport department has been instructed to strictly enforce the law on the road worthiness of public transport vehicles and the fitness of drivers. Vehicles found to be unsuitable should not used and unfit drivers should have their licences revoked.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

