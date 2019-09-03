Thailand by numbers | The Thaiger

The National Economics and Social Development Council have prepared some snapshot infographics which provide a window into Thai society at the moment. The stats have been prepared from information relating to Q2 this year. Key facts are…

• Thai people reading more than they were four years ago

• People are moving away from the agricultural sector and into blue and white collar jobs

• People are official complaining more to authorities

• Thailand is #1 in ASEAN and #9 in the world for annual road deaths per capita

• Thais are drinking more alcohol and using more illicit drugs but smoking habits haven’t changed

• Teenage pregnancy is a rising problem

• Thailand is spending more to eradicate human trafficking