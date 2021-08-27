Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 27

Corruption, Thai Cop Joe Ferrari, Bangkok sandbox, Vaccination, Auto Sales and Thailand is cheap, yet expensive . Tim and Jay go through your viewer comments and feedback from GMT, TNT and the Thaiger Talk forum on our website.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on