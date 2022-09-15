Thailand
Thai YouTuber criticised after teaching rude word to foreigner
A transgender YouTuber, Nisamanee “Nat” Lertworapong, faced a backlash of negative comments from Thai netizens after she taught a naughty Thai word to a Singaporean friend and insulted the kingdom’s women with a sexist statement.
Nisamanee is a famous Thai YouTuber and beauty blogger with about 1.84 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.7 million followers on her Facebook page.
The video that caused drama among Thai netizens was posted last Tuesday, September 3. The video featured her trip to Singapore and the street food stalls and shops she tried with her friends.
Nisamanee invited her Singaporean friend to be her guide in recommending must-try street food stores in the country.
In a part of the video, Nisamanee taught her Singaporean friend to say เงี่ยน (ngean) which is a rude word in Thai, that means horny. Nisamanee told her friend…
“When you meet someone who looks good, you can say, wow! I’m ngean (เงี่ยน or horny).”
It offended some netizens who said Nisamanee should not teach foreigners words like that.
Aside from teaching Thai words, some netizens caught out Nisamanee saying something sexist. She said…
“Thai women don’t have much money. Transwomen are better girlfriends because they are rich and can give money to a man.”
A number of Thai women and transwomen said she was being sexist and insulting toward Thai women. Some netizens commented…
“No manners. Teaching that word to a foreigner. That person didn’t know the meaning of the word and might accidentally insult others. You are 30 years old. Old enough to think about it by yourself. You might be close to each other, but it shouldn’t be featured in public like this.”
“You can say how best your gender is, but you shouldn’t insult others. Why do you have to say Thai women don’t have much money? Why do you have to look down on them?”
“People, including women, get called out for LGBTQ+ rights, but here a transwoman looks down on women.”
Some netizens agreed that the content was inappropriate and sexist, but others reckoned it was just harmless entertaining stuff.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Teen accidentally shoots friend dead in a school near Bangkok
European tourists apologise for peeing on sacred mountain in Indonesia
Pattaya gunman on the loose
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Thai YouTuber criticised after teaching rude word to foreigner
Thai cabinet extends excise diesel tax cut for 2 more months
Thai frog farmer says country music is his key to success
Family of Aussie cricket legend furious over Channel 9 bioseries
Monkeys barge into new Phuket resort
9-month pregnant woman & husband arrested on drug charges
Missing German/Finnish tourist leaves Thailand
Soldier allegedly sexually assaults woman on military premises
Lightning strike sets car on fire in Bangkok
More details emerge on pregnant Thai woman found dead in pond
Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
Thailand News Today | Govt to downgrade Covid-19 threat level
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand
UPDATE: Kanchana Buri skywalk opens and closes on River Kwai
Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
Stingy foreigner pays Thai taxi rider 20 cents for 450-baht ride
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
-
Best of3 days ago
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
-
Best of16 mins ago
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
-
Thailand24 hours ago
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
-
Crime2 days ago
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand